Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates.

Maria Rivera/facing eviction: “I’m afraid that she falls, and nobody’s here.”

This is the condo Maria Rivera has called home for the past three years. It is where she lives with and cares for her elderly mother who is disabled.

Maria Rivera: “On a daily basis, I prepare her meals and leave them because she can’t go around to cook. I’m afraid she’ll burn something or burn herself.”

At 66 years old, Maria works long shifts at a dental office, and makes just enough to make sure her $2,000 rent is paid each month.

But now, she’s afraid she will lose her home.

Maria Rivera: “I received an eviction notice.”

Taped to her door in November, a notice to leave.

Maria says she’s being evicted because her landlord is in a fight with the homeowners association over assessments.

Maria Rivera: “There’s an issue with them and my landlord that started last year, because they’re billing him for almost $30,000 for that.”

Maria’s landlord is suing the association over the special assessment.

Until there’s a court ruling, the condo board says Maria has to pay her rent to them, but the landlord then moved to evict her for unpaid rent.

Maria Rivera: “They’re gonna cause me to be thrown in the street and I don’t know where we’re gonna go.”

Under Florida law, the association can require tenants to pay their rent to the board. The law also says as long as those rent payments are made, the tenant cannot be evicted.

But in Maria’s case, the association’s lawyer sent her this letter demanding she pay $1,595 to them, even though she was paying the landlord $2,000.

Salome Zikakis/real estate attorney: “If she had paid him the $400 or paid it all to the association, with a notation that any difference goes to the landlord, then she’d be OK.”

We reached out to Maria’s landlord but he never responded.

Maria said he told her if she paid his $2,000 legal fees and the remaining rent. she would not be evicted.

And then on Tuesday, Maria told us she was fired from her job after taking time to deal with this rental mess.

Maria Rivera: “Beware. This is happening. This is happening to a lot of people and this has to be stopped.”

Lawyers say if you are renting a condo, it’s a good idea to ask for a copy of their rules and bylaws.

Meantime, Maria is looking for a new job and once she gets one, will work out a payment plan with her landlord.

Karen Hensel, 7News

