(WSVN) - Some homeowners in Westchester are angry about a new neighbor moving in. Kevin Ozebek shows us why in tonight’s 7 Investigates.

You don’t often see a protest pop up in the suburbs. But these homeowners are livid.

Fred Garcia-Cartaya, resident: “The community is aligned to have no car wash in this block.”

What he and dozens of others are unhappy about is what is coming to this double-lot in their Westchester community.

This is the future site of an El Car Wash, a popular local car wash chain.

Joel Garcia, resident: “The project is just not compatible with the neighborhood. It is mostly a residential neighborhood.”

Eli Ristine, resident: “The biggest thing is, it doesn’t match. It doesn’t match with that’s going on in this area.”

Sergio Tigera, resident: “It just doesn’t fit, right? There are plenty of other places.”

Residents are worried the car wash will change their community’s aesthetic.

Tiffany O’Neill, resident: “That’s just kind of an eyesore for us.”

And they’re worried about increased traffic.

Construction plans show the car wash’s entrance will be on Southwest 99th Avenue, which is mostly lined with single family homes.

Fred Garcia-Cartaya: “Think of our neighbors. This is a neighborhood of a lot of kids. The traffic is going to impact us.”

Up until last year, this land was zoned as “single-family residential.”

The owner before El Car Wash bought it successfully, lobbied the county commission to rezone it to allow for commercial use.

Fred Garcia-Cartaya: “I’m very disappointed in our government.”

Residents may be disappointed, but the commissioners were following the advice of county staff when the rezoning was approved.

The department of regulatory and economic resources concluded commercial development of the land “will not create any significant impacts which will disrupt or degrade the safety and tranquility” of these homes.

Commissioner Anthony Rodriguez: “Listen, this car wash did nothing wrong, but when I say that we’re fighting the good fight, yes, I am absolutely on the neighbors’ side.”

Commissioner Anthony Rodriguez represents this area and won the seat after the rezoning.

He’s now asking the county to conduct a new traffic study.

Commissioner Anthony Rodriguez: “This traffic study will determine if there is anything that the county can do to alleviate and improve the traffic flow in that area.”

As for the owners of El Car Wash, their attorney tells 7 Investigates it has never received one traffic complaint at any of its 30 locations, adding, “We pride ourselves on being great neighbors. El Car Wash will not be a unique addition to the neighborhood. Altering the look and feel of the neighborhood? With all due respect, that’s just not true.”

Tiffany O’Neill: “We want the opportunity to work with them on how we can figure this out so that it works for everybody.”

Residents say they want to speak directly to El Car Wash about their concerns.

The company tells us, it’s willing to listen.

Kevin Ozebek, 7News.

