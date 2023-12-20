(WSVN) - This time of year, many people fly home for the holidays. But for some people, home is the airport.

Tonight, 7 Investigates’ Karen Hensel, takes us along with the team trying to help those with nowhere else to go.

Miami-Dade Officer: “We’re here to do the operation tonight.”

These Miami-Dade Police officers are based at Miami International Airport.

The mission is not about arrests but about compassion.

Miami-Dade Officer: “We’re going over to the terminal first.”

We can’t show you some of their faces because they also work undercover.

On this night, they are teaming up with counselors Laquinta Walker and Rejine Henry from the Homeless Trust.

Laquinta Walker: “So they normally hide like in parts like that, they’ll sleep.”

The group is trying to help those living inside and outside the airport get into shelters.

Laquinta Walker: “Hello, how are you? Do you need any type of assistance tonight? Are you homeless?”

The man says he recently lost his home.

Rejine Henry/Homeless Trust: “He’s been out here for like 20 something days.”

Laquinta Walker: “Oh my God. OK, so ask him does it matter where we place him, what shelter?”

Originally from the Dominican Republic, he did not know a shelter was even an option.

Karen Hensel: “And why did he choose the airport?”

Laquinta Walker: “He came here because it’s a lot of police around so he knew that he would be safe.”

Still looking for work, he eagerly accepts a place to sleep.

Rejine Henry: “I’ll take you to a shelter.”

Man: “Now?”

Rejine Henry: “Si.”

Man: “OK.”

Laquinta Walker: “I realize that he doesn’t have a profile. I have to create him one.”

Karen Hensel: “And you can get him into a shelter right now?”

Laquinta Walker: “Yeah. We’re gonna do that for him right now. He just has to sign some paperwork and then we can transport him to the shelter.”

He will get one of nine beds available on this night. And that is what the program is about, getting them to a better place.

Detective Kalika Parker/Miami-Dade PD: “What we’re here to let them know is, it’s not a living space.”

The Miami-Dade Aviation Department says under county code “…It is unlawful for any person(s) to remain at the airport without a bona fide reason…”

About 30% of those offered assistance accept it. If they come back, they are issued a trespass warning.

An arrest is a last resort.

Detective Kalika Parker: “Once you build that rapport with them and let them know that we are here to help and not always here to arrest them, it becomes a little bit more easier for them to be more accepting.”

And this is not the only South Florida airport with this issue.

In November, 7 Investigates documented homeless people living inside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Rebecca/homeless woman (in video diary): “It’s about one and there’s just a lot of people tonight.”

Teams there also work to move homeless people into shelters.

Meanwhile, back at MIA.

Laquinta Walker: “Oh, she’s sleeping. I really don’t like to wake them up.”

This older woman was sleeping on a bench outside the terminal. She declined any help saying she was just waiting for a ride.

Laquinta Walker: “She looks like a regular you can tell. She said that she will not change her mind and… ”

Karen Hensel: “You don’t believe someone is coming to pick her up?”

Laquinta Walker: “No.”

But two more do accept help.

Laquinta Walker: “How long have you been out here?”

Man: “For a year.”

Laquinta Walker: “A year?

Laquinta Walker: “Are you from Florida?”

Man: “Yeah. Will I be able to sleep over there tonight?”

Laquinta Walker: “Yeah, yeah. We’re gonna take you now.”

Karen Hensel: “People really trust you guys. Why do you think that is? Is it because you’re in civilian clothes?”

Laquinta Walker: “I think it’s because we meet them where they are. We just walk up to them, we introduce ourselves, we tell them what we’re doing and the services that we offer. And I don’t try to be intimidating.”

Laquinta will personally drive them to the shelter. But their walk together symbolizes more than just one night, it is a commitment.

Karen Hensel: “What will you do to follow-up with him?”

Laquinta Walker: “So, since I’m an outreach case manager, like he has me for life, as long as he needs me.”

A lifeline for the homeless so they can have a safe departure.from the airport.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

