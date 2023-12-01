(WSVN) - More than a million cars are being stolen each year in the U.S., and South Florida is a hotspot. Tonight, 7 Investigates reporter Karen Hensel shows us how police are working to outmaneuver the crooks.

Linda Ramos is working on finally getting back to business.

Linda Ramos, SUV stolen: “I’m a pilot car driver. I drive all over the United States, guiding the transportation of multiple variety of loads, as far as a big yacht to a Boeing jet engine.”

But on Aug. 9, Linda hit a major road block.

Her Ford Explorer — equipped with expensive features like a light bar, cameras and an “oversize load” sign — was stolen from her driveway in Dania Beach.

Linda Ramos: “There goes my car. They just drove off with my car.”

The thieves in this case stole more than an SUV. They put a major dent in Linda’s livelihood.

Linda Ramos: “I got hit in the pocket hard, because I wasn’t able to get back to work until everything got settled.”

It has been a difficult year for Linda, who has battled serious health issues and cares for her elderly mother. Losing her car, too, was more than she could bear.

Linda Ramos: “I tried to stay in control of the situation because what’s done was done. Was I mad? Oh, I was fuming mad.”

“Fuming mad” is no doubt a feeling shared by many car theft victims. But even if it has not happened to you, you still pay. That’s because Florida’s auto insurance premiums are currently the highest in the country — 58% higher than the national average. Thefts are one reason why.

Undercover detective, Miramar Police Department: “In my experience, I would say auto theft is generally trending upward.”

This Miramar detective, who we are not identifying because he works undercover, says expensive cars and trucks with a lot of extras are especially attractive to thieves.

Undercover detective: “Generally, those higher trim levels are more sought after. Why? Because the parts are more valuable and they’re more luxurious.”

As 7 Investigates has reported, cars equipped with powerful Hellcat engines have been targeted across our area.

And big trucks, with big price tags, remain a big problem.

Undercover detective: “You’re not dealing with the regular, you know, jump-in-a-car-and-go-joyriding type of thief. When it comes to higher value vehicles such as these trucks, it’s generally more organized.”

The detective has been involved with recovering around 150 vehicles, worth more than $7 million, over the last five years.

All three of these trucks were recovered in October.

Undercover detective: “I’ve dealt with cases that have had vehicles’ VIN numbers changed three times.”

And in an age of mostly keyless driving, “push to start” can quickly turn into “push to steal.”

Undercover detective: “Some of the items displayed here are electronic devices which are used to overtake the vehicle’s onboard diagnostic system.”

The detective says one key to keeping your car is to make thieves really work for it.

Undercover detective: “If you can make the process more difficult, you might just well save your car.”

One way to do that: install a second GPS tracking device.

Undercover detective: “If these criminals are going to steal your vehicle, they’re going to disable the manufacturer GPS.”

Linda did not have a tracking device on her stolen SUV. It was found abandoned two weeks later, damaged and stripped of its expensive add-ons.

Now, three months later, her new Explorer means she’s back in business.

Linda Ramos: “Oh, driving that home was emotional. I really hope next year is super busy for me, and I can recover my money quickly.”

And on Linda’s street, all signs point to more eyes on her neighborhood.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

To find out which cars have the highest theft rates, as well as more tips on how to keep your ride safe, check out the following links:

