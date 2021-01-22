Sunrise mother grows frustrated, continues to demand justice 3 months after son killed in road rage shooting

(WSVN) - It’s been three months since a Sunrise man was killed in a case of road rage. Now, with no arrest, his mother is getting frustrated and demanding justice. The Nightteam’s Kevin Ozebek has more in tonight’s 7 Investigates.

Chiquita Moore: “I love you, son, forever.”

Chiquita Moore is on a mission. She wants to find the driver who shot and killed her son, Tarrance Geter.

Chiquita Moore, Tarrance’s mom: “It’s painful, you know? I live with this everyday, every second.”

Her nightmare began in the early morning hours of Oct. 23. Tarrance had just finished work and caught a ride home with a coworker.

Chiquita Moore: “When I woke up, I looked through the house, and he’s still not there. I kept calling his phone, texting him.”

Police say during the ride home, Tarrance’s friend cut off another driver.

That driver, who was in a light colored pickup truck, retaliated with gunfire.

Tarrance’s friend called 911.

Friend (in 911 call): “It was a white pickup truck that shot at me!”

The shots were fired near the intersection of Northwest 44th Street and Nob Hill Road in Sunrise.

At least one bullet blasted through the back window of the vehicle Tarrance’s friend was driving, which is also a light pickup truck.

Tarrance was found slumped over in the passenger seat.

Friend (in 911 call): “He got shot. He got shot!”

Tarrance died the day before he would have turned 21.

Chiquita Moore: “This child was just beginning his life. He was so excited for his birthday.”

Police have tried for the last three months to learn more about this pickup truck to help them find the shooter.

Here’s a new view of it in additional surveillance video just released to 7 Investigates.

Luis Fernandez, Sunrise Police Department: “We can’t pinpoint the make and model, the year range at the moment, but we’re hoping that someone who may have seen someone suspicious that night to please come forward and call us.”

The evidence is scarce, and Chiquita is angry and frustrated.

Chiquita Moore: “You said that you see on the camera that the car did a U-turn and followed them seven to eight blocks. You don’t have a tag? You don’t have a better description of the car?”

She also doesn’t understand why police continue to hold her son’s personal items as evidence. They gave back his friend’s vehicle the day after the shooting.

Chiquita Moore: “They failed me. They failed me from day one.”

Luis Fernandez: “We want to make sure we preserve as much evidence as we can until there are further developments. Anyone involved in this case is diligently and thoroughly working with the information that we have to provide her peace, justice and closure.”

Sunrise Police insist that Tarrance Geter’s case is not cold, but they do need help. Crime Stoppers is now offering a $3,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest and a prosecution.

Luis Fernandez: “There’s no rest when it comes to something like this. We exhaust all measures.”

Chiquita says there’s no rest for her either until the killer is caught.

Chiquita Moore: “I want justice.”

CONTACT 7INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

clue@wsvn.com

