A South Florida woman had thousands of dollars worth of items stolen from a storage unit, and she wants the crooks who stole her stuff arrested. Now the Miami-Dade Sherriff’s Office is investigating. 7’s Heather Walker investigates.

These two men were on a mission to steal.

Surveillance video obtained by 7Investigates shows the pair arriving at Extra Space Storage off Miami Gardens drive on June 29th.

They enter the access code — which opens the gate — and drive in.

The truck backs into the loading zone.

The men get out and keep their heads down to avoid cameras.

An access code is entered again, which gets them inside the building.

They take two carts into the elevator and up to the second floor.

And this is where one of them makes a mistake — he looks straight at a camera.

You also see part of his accomplice’s face.

They walk down a hallway — away from the camera.

You see sparks as it appears the lock to a storage unit is being cut.

Gabriela Ramon had her things inside that unit.

Gabriela Ramon: “They knew what they were doing.”

Heather Walker: “Gabriela does not think this was random. She believes her unit was targeted because of the valuable items she had inside, and that the men knew what they were after.”

According to an inventory list submitted to the insurance company — thousands of dollars worth of designer shoes and accessories, expensive sneakers and signed sports memorabilia were stolen.

Gabriela Ramon: “It’s very specific things — shoes, bags, footballs, jerseys. They pick and chose what they wanted to take. Total estimate I can give you from $20,000 to $30,000 of stuff that was in there.”

After breaking into the unit, the men head down the elevator, carts full of Gabriela’s belongings, and start loading them into the back of their truck.

The gate goes up and they’re gone.

The theft took less than an hour.

Gabriela Ramon: “I don’t think it was smart.”

Gabriela got behind on rent payments, legally allowing the storage company to cut her lock and take these pictures of the interior.

A notice of lien was placed on her unit, but Gabriela still had time before the contents were made public for auction.

Gabriela Ramon: “They’re supposed to give you 90 days, so I’m thinking in my mind as a consumer, ‘OK, I have 90 days to get this sorted out.'”

But she never got the chance — because she discovered someone had changed her account contact information and paid off her balance.

And that gave them access to her gate code.

Gabriela Ramon: “So if that person would have made a payment to my account and wouldn’t have changed my email and my phone number, I would have been notified, ‘Hey, your unit so and so was paid off.'”

A spokesperson for Extra Space Storage tells 7Investigates:

“This was an unusual, targeted break-in that impacted one unit at this facility…”

The company says the two men on video are not employees, adding:

“We have no evidence that would point to any employees being involved…” and the company has been “…Supporting the authorities in their investigation…”

Gabriela Ramon: “I just hope they find who it is and how they were able to change my information. I want to get to the bottom of it.”

That’s why finding these two burglars may be the key to unlocking the truth.

Heather Walker, 7News.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.