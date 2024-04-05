(WSVN) - A devastating hit-and-run crash left a National Guardsman fighting for his life. Now his mother, who is also his caregiver, is getting some much-needed help. Karen Hensel has the update in tonight’s 7 Investigates.

Eleska Moore: “Come on, son.”

Health care worker: “Good job!”

They are small steps, on a long road to recovery for Jahmaar Williams.

Eleska Moore: “Right now, I just have to rely on my faith and rely on God that God will restore Jahmaar.”

Eleska Moore spoke with us Wednesday outside a rehab center in Houston — more than a year after her son was critically injured in South Florida.

Eleska Moore: “I’m still his voice, because he’s not able to talk yet.”

Eleska has been her son’s “voice” since March 4th, 2023, when he was hit trying to walk across Pembroke Road in Miramar.

The driver took off, and Jahmaar’s family pleaded for tips from the public.

Eleska Moore, March 2023: “My son is full of life, and to see him not be able to move, it’s extremely hard.”

Jahmaar, a 12-year member of the Army National Guard, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

In February, we aired a story as the agonizing anniversary of the accident approached.

Eleska Moore, February: “For me and my family, it has been a nightmare that you’re just not able to wake up from.”

Eleska shared her struggles while caring for Jahmaar at her home near Houston, where she brought him to live.

Eleska Moore, February: “He’s not able to walk. He’s not able to talk. He’s not able to go to the bathroom. He’s not able to bathe himself. I have to brush his teeth. My son is 6[-foot-]1, so can you imagine having a newborn baby that’s 6[-foot-]1? That’s how it’s like.”

At the time, Eleska’s problems continued to pile up.

There was this letter from the National Guard saying Jahmaar was facing an “honorable discharge” for “failure to meet medical retention standards.” Meaning, he would lose his health insurance from the military.

More bad news came from the Florida Attorney General’s Office. This letter declared Jahmaar ineligible for victim compensation because his “conduct contributed” to his injuries. The crash report says he “failed to yield.”

Eleska Moore, February: “My son was the victim. He was not the problem; he was the victim.”

We contacted the Florida Attorney General’s Office, and they told us they would reach out to Eleska about Jahmaar’s case. They did, and that’s when things changed — quickly.

Eleska Moore: “‘Praise God. Thank you, Father. Thank you, Father God.’ That was the first thing that I said.”

Two weeks after our story aired, there was another letter. This one said Jahmaar was eligible for money paid to crime victims.

And on Monday, Eleska got a check for $47,500.

Eleska Moore: “I do believe the story did have some impact. It did validate that he was a victim, because in the first initial report, they said he contributed to the accident. And that just bothered me.”

Eleska is grateful the state reversed its decision, and for the Miramar Police Victim Services Unit.

Valerie Menard, victim advocate program coordinator: “I’m just happy for Mom that she got some relief, some financial relief.”

Eleska Moore: “They did fight. They did fight to help me.”

And she encourages Jahmaar to keep fighting, too.

Eleska Moore: “You will walk again. You will talk again. You will be Jahmaar again, and I just have to keep telling him that.”

A message of love and hope for this soldier and father who turns 33 on Saturday.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

The case against the man charged with hitting Jahmaar is still moving its way through the Broward court system.

Florida Attorney General’s Office statement: “Regarding the Williams’ claim, based on the additional information provided to our office, we were able to address whether the injured claimant merited compensation and complete our analysis to determine the award.”

National Guard statement: “We appreciate your sharing this documentation and your interest in this courageous service member’s status. We are looking into the exact status of Staff Sgt. Williams’ packet, but in the interim the Florida National Guard would like to convey our deepest sympathies to Staff Sgt. Williams and his family. It was a tragic accident, and the men and women of his unit, the 927th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, have done a number of things to help ease the family’s pain, most notably raising more than $15,000, but also assisting the family to establish legal guardianship, enrolling Staff Sgt. Williams in Tricare Reserve Select, and helping with the Traumatic Injury Protection claim. Additionally, the Florida National Guard Foundation provided financial assistance to the family by providing for the mother’s lodging and food while she was in Florida following the accident. The Florida Army National Guard is required to conduct a medical evaluation board by the regulations outlined in the letter you shared, and those regulations also specify required physical capabilities of the service member. These regulations are binding upon the Florida National Guard, and the appeal authority is with the U.S. Army Physical Evaluation Board at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. As soon as we understand the exact disposition of Staff Sgt. Williams’ discharge packet, we will follow up with that information. Again, thank you for your interest and support.”

