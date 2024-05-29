(WSVN) - A state-funded program meant to help the elderly was supposed to pay for repairs at a South Florida woman’s home. But she says that never happened.

7's Karen Hensel investigates.

This Fort Lauderdale home needs a lot of work.

Tiffany Brown: “Ceiling repairs, and kitchen plumbing, bathroom plumbing, painting, termite damage.”

In 2022, Tiffany Brown decided to make the home safer for her disabled mother and aunt. So she turned to the Area Agency on Aging of Broward County.

It’s an organization that helps senior citizens with things like home assistance, mental health support and legal help.

Tiffany Brown: “They could potentially help us with funding for our home.”

Tiffany says about a year after signing up, they were approved for $12,000 in funding.

In December 2023, they received a care plan that listed all the work that needed to be done. It was extensive.

Tiffany Brown: “The holes in the walls from the termite damage, the restroom to make it disability accessible, the hot water heater.”

The women were excited when the work started in January of this year, but Tiffany says it didn’t last long, and the team doing the repairs soon disappeared.

Tiffany Brown: “I was calling the agency to find out what was going on, and I did put in a complaint when he did not show up, for several weeks.”

Tiffany claims only a handful of projects on the work list were completed despite the fact that the Agency on Aging listed the repairs as being done.

Tiffany Brown: “They’re saying that the program is complete and that they gave us these funds for our home and had all the work done. But there’s nothing done to our home.”

Tiffany says no safety rails were installed, the AC was never repaired and the hot water heater was never replaced.

The agency used a group called Rebuilding Together to do the work. It uses donations and grants to do home repairs for low-income seniors and veterans.

But Executive Director Robin Martin says the $12,000 was needed for more than just repairs.

Robin Martin/Rebuilding Together: “That includes assessments, case management. That includes going to the home and doing a physical inspection for the repairs. We’re not able to promise them what they can get because it all depends upon the cost and each item.”

The rest of the money went toward structural repairs.

Robin Martin: “Holes on the ceiling, rotted wood, mold. We got their sink back working because it was broken underneath. We changed outlets for all the outlets that were bad. We spent over 55 hours with four of our guys in their home doing repairs.”

He says the money ran out after that, and so did their time.

Robin Martin: “There was just too many clients that we were trying to help all at the same time, under a short deadline before the state program ended.”

The Area Agency on Aging tells 7Investigates the money was part of a home re-modification program from the state in 2023.

Tiffany’s family was one of “1,222 senior residents of Broward” who qualified and “all the work had to be completed by February 9, 2024.”

Rebuilding Together started work on Tiffany’s home in January and only had a few weeks to get as much done as possible.

Tiffany Brown: “It’s very difficult and it’s a, it’s a huge letdown.”

Robin says he understands Tiffany’s frustration. He agrees the home still needs a lot of work.

Robin Martin: “We can do anything as long as we have resources.”

He says they plan to come back and finish the job as soon as more money is available.

