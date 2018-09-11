South Florida father set to be deported by ICE. Then, something unexpected happened

(WSVN) - Who stays and who goes? It’s an immigration question debated nationally. But for one South Florida family, it got very personal very quickly. 7’s Brian Entin investigates.

Deedee Hernandez has been married to her husband Danilo for three years.

They met in high school.

Deedee Hernandez, ICE arrested husband: “At that age, you fall in love pretty quickly.”

The couple has a son named Jacob and they have another baby on the way.

But they’ve been living with uncertainty because Danilo is undocumented from Nicaragua.

Deedee Hernandez: “He came in through Brownsville, Texas when he was 12 with his mom and siblings, and he was detained.”

Danilo has been in the country illegally ever since.

The couple filed a petition to make Danilo a legal resident.

Since he was brought into the country as a child, has no criminal history and is married to a U.S. citizen, they hoped it would be a smooth process.

After waiting a year, they finally got an interview at this immigration office in Hialeah.

Deedee Hernandez: “I went in with my husband. I certainly did not think I would leave without him.”

ICE arrested Danilo during the interview.

He was locked up and set to be deported back to Nicaragua.

Deedee Hernandez: “We’re human beings for God’s sake, you know? I pay my taxes. I work as a receptionist from 9-7. I come home, I take care of [my son]. And to be honest with you, Danilo is all I know. He’s all I know. He is the father of my kids, and I wouldn’t trade him for the world.”

In a statement, ICE told 7News “Danilo Cruz Morales entered the country illegally in March 2005” and “An immigration judge ordered him to be removed from the country.”

ICE says anyone here illegally, like Danilo, can now be deported.

Deedee Hernandez: “I don’t want to even think about me going through labor and him not being there.”

Danilo was behind bars here for almost two weeks. But then, the morning after ICE told us his deportation was pending, something unexpected happened. Deedee got a call that they were releasing her husband.

We were with Deedee as she raced to the ice detention facility in Pompano Beach.

Danilo was waiting outside.

Deedee Hernandez: “Yeah, it’s him!”

Brian Entin: “How do you feel now?”

Danilo Cruz Morales: “I feel happy that I’m out and with my family. Well, I was thinking the worst ’cause first, I don’t have family there in Nicaragua.”

After his release, ICE told 7News the agency, “Makes arrest and custody decisions on a case-by-case basis based on the totality of the circumstances.”

Immigration attorney Mark Prada says the law gives ICE officers an incredible amount of discretion in cases like this.

Mark Prada, immigration attorney: “It’s a gamble, really. You don’t know what’s going to happen to a specific person. It could be two guys with the same set of facts. One is allowed to stay, and one not.”

Brian Entin: “They have that much discretion?”

Mark Prada: “Yeah, absolutely.”

Prada says chances are good Danilo will now be able to finish the process of becoming a legal resident.

Deedee Hernandez: “I will be sleeping very good tonight.”

The couple is hiring a lawyer and relieved they can now fight their case in immigration court.

