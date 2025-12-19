A Miami-Dade man says a mortgage mishap has led to the bank wrongfully foreclosing on his family’s property. 7’s Courtney Allen investigates.

This property has been in the Carrie family for decades.

Mark Carrie, facing foreclosure: “Me and my father, we built this. I went, looked for the land, saw it here.”

But they now fear it may be taken away.

Mark Carrie: “Wrong. Just abused, wrong, like.”

Mark Carrie was born and raised in Miami. He says his family has rented these properties out in Northwest Miami-Dade since the 1990s.

During COVID, some tenants fell behind on rent payments, which caused him to get behind on paying the mortgage.

Mark Carrie: “We’re chasing tenants for rent.”

He says he did get caught up — sending this wire transfer of more than $32,000 to the mortgage company in June of 2023.

Courtney Allen: “Whenever you sent that wire transfer, you thought you were good?”

Mark Carrie: “Correct.”

But a little more than a year later — Carrie got this notice saying he had more than $33,000 in overdue payments.

He believes the money from the original wire transfer was lost or misapplied.

Mark Carrie: “Where is my $32,000? What happened?”

Carrie says this property could be foreclosed on as soon as February, and since he was getting nowhere, he contacted 7Investigates. We talked to both the bank, who now say they are investigating.

Mark Carrie: “No one is gonna let us lose this. My mom, my father’s still alive. They’re eighty years old.”

And with the possible February foreclosure, Carrie is looking for an attorney who can quickly help save his family property.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

