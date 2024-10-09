Ticketmaster customers, check your tickets. People are reporting concert tickets taken from their accounts. 7’s Heather Walker investigates.

If you’re a Swiftie, you know how difficult and expensive it can be to get a ticket to a Taylor Swift concert.

Bill Duffy, Ticketmaster tickets taken: “It wasn’t so much the money as like, how do you explain to your daughter that their tickets are gone? You know, she’s eight. How does she accept that?”

Bill Duffy spent $12,000 almost a year ago on four tickets for the Oct. 18 show at Hard Rock Stadium and then earlier this month they vanished.

Bill Duffy: “You panic. To be honest with you”

Layla Alfano had the same feeling when it happened to her.

Layla Alfano: “I was like, ‘Oh my God, my tickets are gone.’ So that’s when, you know, then I started panicking a little bit like, my stomach just dropped. How does this happen?”

She purchased tickets to the Stars and Strings concert at Hard Rock Live for her and her boyfriend. They booked a room at the Hard Rock Hotel, made dinner reservations and then this happened.

Layla Alfano: “Transfer initiated. Transfer accepted, transfer initiated, transfer accepted, and the first name was hi and the last name was bye”

Both Layla and Bill had their tickets transferred from their Ticketmaster accounts without their permission.

Layla Alfano: “I really thought it was a mistake.”

After a quick internet search, they learned it was very intentional, and they weren’t alone.

Hundreds of people nationwide are posting on Ticketmaster’s social media — complaining that their tickets were stolen — and asking for help.

Bill Duffy: “Immediately just started changing passwords, you know, just not really knowing what to do. Got a hold of Ticketmaster, you know, 9 a.m. right when they opened and, you know, explained to them the situation. They said it would take five to seven business days to get back to you and, you know, that was kind of it.”

Layla Alfano: “I contacted FTC. I contacted the Florida attorney general, contacted FBI crimes.”

Both got nowhere.

Layla Alfano: “I was devastated. I was really, really upset”

Bill couldn’t believe he was going to have to disappoint his daughter and miss out on their first big concert together.

Bill Duffy: “As a dad, having to look her in the eye and say, ‘Hey, the tickets are gone. I don’t know what to do.'”

As a last-ditch effort, he and Layla reached out to 7Investigates. We reached out to Ticketmaster and within hours their tickets were restored.

Bill Duffy: “I’m just thankful that you guys reached out and were able to fix the situation because I was grasping at straws.”

So how did this happen?

Ticketmaster tells 7Investigates that “Scammers are accessing fans’ email accounts.” The best protection “is by setting a strong unique password”.

Ticketmaster says “Passwords were not exposed” in the company’s data breach earlier this year. If your tickets disappear, Ticketmaster says “Contact its fan support team.”

Bill Duffy: “There’s got to be a better way to handle situations like this.”

Bill had to contact us again because his tickets were stolen for a second time, three days after he got them back.

Bill Duffy: “I think it’s a shame, you know, as a big conglomerate that Ticketmaster is you know, I would hope that they treat people better.”

The whole ordeal creating bad blood between Ticketmaster and its customers.

Heather Walker, 7News

