The story of a South Florida private school that failed to pay two bus companies. Now more businesses have said the school hasn’t paid them either. 7’s Heather Walker has the update in tonight’s 7 Investigates.

The bus business is a big part of Sebastian’s past and his future.

Sebastian Arregoces, Signature Buses: “Since my dad, for the last 20, 25 years, he’s been doing it, and now it’s my turn.”

Sebastian Arregoces owns a charter bus company called Signature Buses.

He hopes to one day expand from eight buses into a large fleet.

But a bad deal has cost him thousands of dollars.

Sebastian Arregoces: “It was about $4,000.”

In March of 2023, Sebastian said his company was hired by Delvin King, the principal of the Youth Under Construction Youth Center in Pompano Beach.

King wanted a bus to take students on a college tour in Tallahassee.

Sebastian got the $4,000 he was owed on the day of the trip, but there was a problem.

Sebastian Arregoces: “A couple of days later, the bank tells me the account had insufficient funds and they’re taking the funds back from my account back to him.”

Sebastian said King gave him a busload of excuses.

Sebastian Arregoces: “He just gave me the basic excuse of that he must have given me the wrong account and then he never gave me another account to try to use. I gave him a call; he didn’t pick up, so I texted him, email. No reply.”

Sebastian is not the only one trying to get money from the king.

Back in August, 7Investigates found two other charter bus companies that King never paid.

Barrington Samuels: “It’s over $16,000.”

At the time, King blamed the management company that pays the school’s bills.

Delvin King, Youth Under Construction Youth Center: “I signed the purchase order, the management company has to pay out the transportation company. But they never paid out to the company, so it was big business mismanagement.”

King told 7Investigates the businesses would get their money “on or before August 23rd, 2024.”

That never happened.

Dawna Mullings: “I was disappointed, extremely disappointed.”

After our story aired, we heard from Phoenix Golf Car in Pompano Beach.

The school leased a golf cart from here back in May.

King’s credit card payment for the first month was approved. But it was declined for the second month.

Christian Santos, Pres., Phoenix Golf Car: “And when we tried to contact him after that, it was very difficult to find him. We sent a lot of emails, calls.”

Company president Christian Santos said she went to the school and took back her golf cart. It was damaged and it would be expensive to fix.

Christian Santos: “It’s around $6,500.”

Phoenix Golf Car sued King and won.

He had until November 25th to pay $6,515.50.

Christian is still waiting for her money.

Christian Santos: “And we continue to send emails.”

7Investigates went back to the address where we last met King.

He wasn’t there and we were told the school had recently moved out of the building.

King didn’t answer when we called, but we did get an email from the school saying, “The majority of this former debt was settled or is in the process of being settled. At a later date, the principal will reach out and fulfill your media request once he is back in the office.”

Christian Santos: “I just have a question: Why nobody stop him?”

Five more bus companies also tell 7Investigates that they are owed money.

Some have filed complaints with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Sebastian isn’t sure he wants to go that route.

He’s too busy trying to make up for the loss of $4,000.

Sebastian Arregoces: “That’s like a whole two months of insurance for these buses, two or three months of insurance. It does hurt, and then especially since, you know, poor excuses, doesn’t care to get back to me.”

He hopes he can get the money he’s owed without going to court.

Heather Walker, 7News.

