(WSVN) - South Florida fire departments are seeing more calls for help from people stuck in broken elevators. 7’s Jack Royer investigates why so many are failing.

A celebration. Smiles and happy tears after these residents were rescued. They were stuck in a hot elevator for more than an hour in Sunny Isles Beach last week.

Dr. Darren Joseph lives in at the Intracoastal Yacht Club apartments and recorded the moment.

Dr. Darren Joseph, stuck in elevator: “It was just a relief, you know? I was so happy to see my buddy Chip, you know, that saved us all that day.”

Darren says a childhood friend, who works for the fire department, answered the call for help, which he says was very comforting after the tense moments inside.

Dr. Darren Joseph: “I’m just thinking ‘I’m not gonna be able to survive.'”

Darren says he was going to take his dog, Max, for a walk.

When the elevator dropped, it got stuck between two floors. They weren’t sure anyone could hear their calls for help.

Dr. Darren Joseph: “There were some people that were panicking in the elevator.”

Thankfully, they all got out safely.

But Darren isn’t taking chances. He now takes the stairs.

Dr. Darren Joseph: “I mean, it’s good exercise, but what about the people that live on the 25th floor? You know, we feel like we’re trapped.”

In Broward, these senior citizens are trapped.

Leonard Hornsby: “We can’t get down. Some of us walk with walkers, some of us in wheelchairs.”

Both elevators have been out of service for more than a month at this affordable housing complex in Fort Lauderdale, leaving elderly residents trapped.

Leonard Hornsby: “I need to go out and get the sun. I can’t go out.”

This photo shows what happened the last time Leonard tried to use the stairs. He collapsed halfway up.

Leonard Hornsby: “I blanked out trying to get upstairs, and my son came along and got me up.”

Another neighbor’s wife is bed-bound and has to have the fire department carry her up and down the stairs in order to make medical appointments.

John Dorsey: “Fire rescue has to come get my wife Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and sometimes on Mondays and Wednesdays and Fridays, when she has doctor’s appointments. It’s been very stressful for her.”

Unfortunately, other buildings are experiencing the same thing.

7 Investigates has received emails and calls about broken elevators from as far north as Boynton Beach. One said their elevator has been out of service for more than three years.

Leonard Hornsby: “There has got to be something done.”

Both Miami-Dade and Broward counties have elevator safety divisions.

All elevators are required to be inspected at least once a year, but, unless they receive a complaint from a resident, they are not aware of a broken elevator.

Dr. Darren Joseph: “And, as you can see, there’s always people here that appear to be working on it, but it still appears to be the same problem, and the problem is never solved. You know.”

We spoke with a number of elevator repair companies. They tell us part of the problem is finding parts to repair old elevators and getting old elevators to comply with new building codes.

Marshall Aldridge: “They need to do something about it. They should have put another elevator in here in the beginning instead of piecing this one.”

Because for residents trapped in their home, a broken elevator leaves them without peace of mind.

Jack Royer, 7News.

