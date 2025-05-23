(WSVN) - A North Bay Village Police sergeant is accused of using police funds to gamble at casinos. Now, fellow officers are wondering why the sergeant wasn’t arrested. 7’s Heather Walker investigates.

She was once a celebrated sergeant with the North Bay Village Police Department.

Now, Amy Gordon is banned from having a badge.

A police investigation found that while Gordon was treasurer of the city’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, she stole more than $68,000 and used it to gamble.

Al Palacio, Florida Fraternal Order of Police District 6 Director: “I think it’s disgusting.”

A police review of the lodge’s bank statements revealed more than 130 withdrawals from ATMs at casinos here in South Florida and other states.

The statements also showed several transfers to her personal bank account — with amounts ranging from $200 to $1,000.

Al Palacio: “We’re supposed to be the good guys, you know, in every case.”

Al Palacio is the Director of the Police Unions in Miami-Dade County. He says Gordon was taking money from her fellow officers.

Al Palacio: “I would definitely be angry.”

Gordon was the secretary as well as the treasurer at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge. It’s similar to a union, and officers pay to be members.

Al Palacio: “However, there are checks and balances. The issue is, in this case, she was the secretary of the local lodge, so it kind of puts her in a position where she’s actually the checks and balances.”

North Bay Village Police began investigating after Gordon abruptly resigned from her secretary/treasurer position.

In a statement from the village manager, the case was sent to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office for review. “As a result of their investigation, they offered a non-prosecution package to former Sgt. Gordon.”

The package had several requirements for Gordon to avoid criminal charges.

She had to “surrender her law enforcement certificate” and “attend gambling addiction treatment.”

Her case remains open until she meets all of the requirements.

North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega called it a “successful conclusion” in his letter to the state attorney.

But some officers in North Bay Village aren’t satisfied with the results of the investigation. They say anyone else would have been charged with a crime, prosecuted and possibly faced jail time.

Instead, Gordon was allowed to retire with a full pension.

In her retirement email to the chief, there was no apology. Instead, she wrote: “I would like to “express my gratitude” to “my fellow officers.”

The same officers who now wonder why she wasn’t charged with a crime.

Heather Walker, 7News.

