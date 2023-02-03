(WSVN) - If you haven’t heard of it yet, Chatgpt has brought artificial intelligence to our fingertips. Right now, it’s the rage among college students, but it’s so powerful, there are fears it could replace your job. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates.

It’s the artificial intelligence taking college campuses by storm.

Florida Atlantic University’s Dr. Carol Bishop Mills says Chatgpt is the talk among her faculty.

Kevin Ozebek: “Are you hearing from professors about this? Are they concerned about this?”

Dr. Carol Bishop Mills, director, FAU School of Communication and Multimedia: “Every single day. A lot of it right now centers on, I think, the student might be using this, and it’s cheating, but we can’t demonstrate it conclusively, so what do I do?”

Chatgpt is short for Chat generative pre-trained transformer.

Ask it anything, and I mean anything, and seconds later it gives you an intelligent response.

Watch as we ask it to write a 4,000 word essay on what led up to the U.S. Civil War.

In a blink of an eye, we see a well-crafted and smartly written essay.

Kevin Ozebek: “You’re really talking about redesigning courses because of this?”

Dr. Carol Bishop Mills: “We have to.”

Computer security expert Leeor Geva says Chatgpt, which anyone can access for free online, is a game changer.

Leeor Geva, IT specialist: “I’m blown away by it. I’m actually blown away by it. Instead of going to Google, I’m now going to Chatgpt and asking it questions.”

And the answers can help in your everyday life.

Leeor Geva: “Let’s say you want to lose some weight or bulk up. Ask it to create a whole meal plan.”

We did, and we were specific.

I asked for a plan “where I consume 3000 calories a day and 180 grams of protein.”

After hitting submit, boom! There was a detailed menu.

Then I asked Chatgpt how to cook these meals and got step-by-step instructions.

I asked it accounting questions, had it write musical lyrics, the possibilities are endless.

Leeor Geva: “So it’s Pandora’s Box that has been opened. The cat is out of the box. Professionals are going to be able to use this day to day, but eventually is it going to replace jobs?”

“With the ability to generate human-like text, Chatgpt could automate many jobs that require human workers such as content creation and customer service. This could lead to widespread job loss and economic disruption.”

That right there wasn’t written by me on a newsplex computer.

That was news copy I asked Chatgpt to write.

Alan Crowetz, CEO of Infostream: “This is a nuclear bomb. We know in blue collar work, robots came along and took a lot of jobs and people were concerned, and now, we have artificial intelligence gunning for white collar jobs.”

Alan Crowetz owns the South Florida IT firm Infostream.

Kevin Ozebek: “So us white collar workers beware?”

Alan Crowetz: “Yes, and I’ve already seen examples of people who’ve looked at this and said, ‘I’m in real trouble here in my job.'”

And have a look at Chatgpt’s sister program Dall-e.

Ask it to create original art …

“Penguin in the style of Monet.”

… and you’ll have options to choose from in a few blinks of the eye.

Kevin Ozebek: “So it just gave you an impressionist penguin?

Alan Crowetz: “Yes. Now, I can see me ending up submitting one these to a contest and winning. That’s what a lot of the art people are worried about.”

So whether you’re in awe or this makes you terrified of losing your job, Chatgpt is going nowhere.

The AI era is here!

Kevin Ozebek, 7News.

Chatgpt was created by a California company called Open AI.

Just this week, it released a program educators can use to identify text generated by Chatgpt to crack down on cheating.

