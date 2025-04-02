PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Golf balls continue to fly off course and into a South Florida condo complex. Last year, the mayor promised to fix the problem after a man was hit and injured. But nine months later, residents are still waiting. Heather Walker has the update in 7Investigates.

James Grimes showed us all the golf balls he’s collected over the past year, while taking walks in his condo community.

James Grimes, resident: “10, 12, 14 balls in one handful.”

When we first met James — he was recovering after being hit in the face with a golf ball.

James Grimes: “The ball literally knocked me out.”

James was struck just five days after moving into Park Place in Pembroke Pines.

The condo complex is surrounded by this city-owned golf course.

Bad swings can send errant golf balls flying into the community.

James Grimes: “All of a sudden, a white light. I was completely unconscious. I don’t even know how long I was unconscious. I remember wiping my face and seeing blood on my hand.”

The 67-year-old is now sporting a beard instead of a black eye.

The swelling in his face has gone down — but the protective nets that were supposed to go up — are nowhere to be seen.

James Grimes: “Disappointment. I mean, what more can I say but disappointment.”

Disappointment, after James went before the city commission last June.

James Grimes (testimony in front of committee): “I got lucky. The ball struck me right here in the eye and just a little bit further back, I wouldn’t be speaking to you today.”

Back then, Mayor Angelo Castillo made this promise to James:

Mayor Angelo Castillo: “I have spoken to the city manager, and I don’t believe that anyone here will object. He is going to accelerate the installation. That’s a commitment that you have from the city. The parks department is aware, the city manager is aware. They’ve given me, so that I can give you our word that there will be netting.”

Mayor Castillo made similar statements in an interview that day with 7Investigates.

Mayor Angelo Castillo: “The city will put up the screens at our cost. It’s a financial hit to us but it’s one that we welcome because we want to be good neighbors.”

Heather: “So what happened? The mayor now tells us the money for the netting project was tied to a 230 million dollar bond measure to fund improvements across Pembroke Pines. But voters rejected it in March. Now, he says, the city has to figure out a new way to come up with the money.”

Commissioner Jay Schwartz: “The mayor made a commitment that he hasn’t delivered on.”

Commissioner Jay Schwarz says the mayor got ahead of himself.

Commissioner Jay Schwarz: “There was no cost and there were no guarantees. The mayor could have placed an item on the agenda for our approval to move forward, and that hasn’t happened. You make a commitment that can’t be fulfilled, it’s a black eye on all of us.”

The commissioner — who once lived in the same building as James — says he thinks the city should install more trees and hedges to act as a natural barrier.

Commissioner Jay Schwarz: “Have a dense canopy. If that does not resolve the issue, then we must take a look at other ways to prevent balls from coming into Park Place.”

This is not a new problem.

Months before James was hit in the face, residents told us about close calls and damage done to their cars.

Marcia Storm: “It just missed me. I’m taking another step, and it would have hit me right in the head.”

Robert Heath: “‘Bam, my back windshield is completely shattered.”

Nancy Taylor: “I see what it did to my windshield, so I can imagine what it would do to my skull.”

James Grimes: I took a walk the other day, a ball landed right behind me. I covered up like this, because I heard it coming through the trees. Anybody that walks that path is literally putting their life in danger. Period.”

So until residents get some relief — the golf balls — will keep flying.

