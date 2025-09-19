(WSVN) - More than a dozen Haitians say they sent thousands of dollars to a South Florida woman who promised to help them immigrate to the U.S., but they never got here. 7’s Heather Walker investigates.

Virgil Widmy wants to take his family away from the violence in Haiti and start a new life in the United States. But he says the “company” that was supposed to help him immigrate has left him stranded in the Dominican Republic for nearly a year.

Virgil Widmy: “I can’t go back to my country, and I’m stuck here.”

A friend recommended Virgil use Charluna #1 Travel Agency in North Miami to get a visa and move to the U.S.

Virgil called the agency and says he spoke to a woman named Lunie Pierre.

He says Pierre promised to get him a visa to Mexico, where he could then apply for temporary protected status in the U.S.

Virgil Widmy: “I had to come here to the Dominican Republic, since she told me we’d be boarding a flight to Mexico from Dominican Republic. She told us that we would get a visa.”

Virgil says he paid the agency an $8,000 deposit, then he sent an additional $4,508 after arriving in the Dominican Republic.

But Virgil says Pierre ghosted him right before his flight to Mexico.

Virgil Widmy: “I couldn’t reach her anymore. I was supposed to be boarding on October 20th. October 19, I didn’t hear from her.”

Amide Joseph says she had a similar situation when she tried to get a visa for her brother.

She didn’t want to show her face because she’s worried about her brother’s safety. He’s still in Haiti.

Amide Joseph: “I really feel bad because he is my youngest brother.”

She says she paid Pierre $4,000, but the day her brother was supposed to leave Haiti and head to the U.S., he and the other people traveling with him were stopped at the airport.

Amide Joseph: “Their tickets were checked, and they were told that their tickets were not in the system because they were not paid.”

7 Investigates spoke with more than a dozen people in Haiti and South Florida who say they paid thousands of dollars to the travel agency or Lunie Pierre for immigration help, but never got to the U.S.

Amide Joseph: “She doesn’t want to refund the money. The money is gone.”

7 Investigates called Lunie Pierre, but she refused to answer any questions.

A former customer filed a complaint against Pierre and Charluna #1 Travel Agency with the state. It claims Pierre gave them “a fake Brazilian visa and failed to deliver the promised services.”

Pierre denied the claims and said she doesn’t own a travel agency. She added her “…brother owns a travel agency … it is based and operated in Haiti…” and they “…do not offer visa services.”

After her response, the state closed the complaint.

Patricia Elizee, immigration attorney: “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Immigration attorney Patricia Elizee says, if you want to move to the U.S, your best option is to hire a lawyer, because it’s a long process.

Right now, the only legal option most Haitians have is to get a visa in a different country, then go to the U.S. Embassy and try to be accepted as a third country national.

Patricia Elizee: “And that request is not always guaranteed.”

If the request is approved, there’s still work ahead, and it involves more than just paying for a visa and getting on a plane.

Patricia Elizee: “I know people are desperate, but this isn’t the time to take risks with the funds that you have or with your immigration status.”

Virgil took the risk. He’s now stuck in the Dominican Republic, afraid to go back to Haiti.

Virgil Widmy: “I can’t go back to my country. You know, the situation, the current situation, the gangs, violence, you know, everywhere in the country.”

He’s still hopeful to start a new life with his family in the U.S., if he can find the right person to help.

Heather Walker, 7News.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

