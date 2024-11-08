(WSVN) - A Miami company that made tabletop fire pits is facing several lawsuits from customers, who said, they were badly burned. 7’s Heather Walker investigates.

We want to warn you, some of the pictures you’re about to see might be disturbing.

The ads made them seem warm and cozy. The tabletop fire pits were sold online.

Kayla Hominski said, for her, the flames sparked pain and suffering.

Kayla Hominski, fire pit burn victim: “It’s life-altering, but my life is forever altered — physically, mentally, emotionally, in many ways.”

Kayla was burned on more than 40% of her body.

Kayla Hominski: “It just happened so quick.”

She was using her Colsen Fire Pit while entertaining friends one night.

When the flames appeared to go out, she asked her husband to re-light it.

Kayla Hominski: “He went to pour the liquid in. As soon as that liquid was in the fire pit, it just was kind of like a fire ball, kind of an explosion.”

That explosion is called flame jetting. It occurs when someone pours a flammable liquid over an exposed fire. The flames can shoot out as far as 15 feet or more, burning people nearby.

Stuart Ratzan, attorney: “Flame jetting is not something people are familiar with. It’s an absolutely horrific situation, because it can burn somebody to death in a matter of seconds.”

Stuart Ratzan is representing Kayla in a federal lawsuit against Colsen Fire Pits LLC and two other companies.

According to the lawsuit, the product “produces flames that may not be readily visible,” “which increases the risk of flame jetting.”

Kayla Hominski: “I just remember hearing screams and saying ‘You’re on fire!’ And I just remember kind of trying to slap off the fire, if you will. In those types of moments, you are in so much shock that you’re just kind of working to stay alive.”

Kayla was badly burned from head to toe. She spent weeks in the hospital enduring two skin graft surgeries and daily bandage changes.

Kayla Hominski: “I had to learn how to re-walk again. I basically had to relearn how to do most physical, everyday, day-to-day things that you don’t really think about.”

Even now, she still struggles with everyday life.

Kayla Hominski: “My children want to go to, like, a haunted house, and there’s a line that’s an hour long. I can’t stand in that line with them.”

A total of 19 people claim the Colsen Fire Pit caused burn injuries.

We went to the Miami manufacturer, but no one answered the door or our phone calls.

Their website is shut down. The home page now has the recall notice urging customers to “stop using” the fire pit and “throw it in the trash.”

Kayla Hominsko: “I can proudly say I was part of that.”

Kayla is proud she helped bring about the recall, but now, she’s hoping her lawsuit will get her back on her feet financially.

Heather Walker, 7News.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.