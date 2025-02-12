A massive crackdown by the police on fake Uber and Lyft drivers. Heather Walker was there for the undercover operation.

Officer: “Are shoppers ready back in place?”

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and the county department of transportation are working together.

Officer: “We got one coming? Okay, right now, picked up now?”

To crack down on unsolicited ride-share drivers.

Officer: “We got it.”

Ivan Cotayo is leading the operation. He is in charge of regulating ride shares for the county.

Ivan Cotayo, Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation: “In Miami-Dade County, it’s prohibited for you to solicit any passengers for transportation.”

The team sent undercover officers with suitcases to pose as tourists at Port Miami. The officers then waited for someone to approach them and offer a ride.

Ivan Cotayo: “This individual that is now on the way to us is charging $40. That’s what the officer just wrote.”

The undercover officers are in constant contact with Cotayo. An unmarked car tails the vehicle that picked them up.

Ivan Cotayo: “He should be here within the next minute.”

Once the driver arrives at the drop-off location, the team moves in.

Ivan Cotayo: “The 40 dollars, can you give it to us, please?”

Fake Rideshare Driver: “Yeah.”

The money is marked so Miami-Dade police can use it as evidence.

Ivan Cotayo: “Do you work for Uber or Lyft?”

Fake Rideshare Driver: “I do, yes.”

Ivan Cotayo: “Did you pick up this fare through the app?”

Fake Rideshare Driver: “This was through a family member.”

Ivan Cotayo: “Through a family member? Okay, are they your family?”

Fake Rideshare Driver: “No, my family told me to pick them up.”

Ivan Cotayo: “Oh, your family told you to pick them up? OK. Actually, sir, these are undercover officers.”

In less than two hours, four people solicited undercover cops for a ride and got busted. For some, it’s not their first time getting caught.

Fake Rideshare Driver: “It’s just what we have to do just to survive. Just to pay rent. We have to do these desperate things just to make money.”

This driver agreed to talk to us if we hide his identity. He broke down in tears telling us he works for rideshare companies but doesn’t make enough money to take care of his daughter.

Driver: “They are taking too much money from us, and we have to work more hours. We have to slave ourselves for this company that just takes too much.”

Here in South Florida, ride-share drivers joined a nationwide strike last year, demanding better pay.

Uber and Lyft say they are working to increase wages. Drivers also demanded the companies do more to keep them safe on the job.

Driver: “Everyone likes to think that the passenger is the one that’s in danger, but it’s us too. They’re not going to pay us more, so you guys can make this story, and it will never end. There will always be people that do this because we will do whatever it takes to survive. We are hungry.”

That’s why he says they take this risk. Drivers who get caught receive $2,000 tickets. Their cars are towed, and they have to pay to get their vehicles back.

Ivan Cotayo: “This is for them to realize that this is serious. Miami-Dade County is trying to stop this illegal activity from happening.”

The county takes it seriously because people have been raped and robbed by crooks posing as rideshare drivers. Which is why it is so important to make sure you are getting in the right ride.

Ivan Cotayo: “When you do the booking of your rideshare through the app, you know the tag, and you know who the individual who is picking you up is.”

And police say they will continue to pick up illegal drivers.

Heather Walker, 7News.

