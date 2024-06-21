(WSVN) - Residents living next to a golf course in Pembroke Pines have been dealing with golf balls flying into their community. 7 Investigates brought you their story months ago. At the time, they said they were afraid someone was going to get hurt — and now someone has. 7’s Heather Walker has the update.

James Grimes may look like he just lost a boxing match, but his injury isn’t from a fight.

James Grimes, resident: “The ball literally knocked me out.”

He’s talking about this golf ball. Five days after moving into Park Place in Pembroke Pines, the 66-year-old was walking his dog earlier this month, when…

James Grimes: “All of a sudden, a white light. I was completely unconscious. I don’t even know how long I was unconscious. I remember wiping my face and seeing blood on my hand.”

James didn’t have his cellphone on him. He managed to get upstairs to his condo to call 911 and was taken to the hospital.

James Grimes: “No broken bones, no brain bleeding. The golf ball literally hit me right here in the eye, but just another half inch back is my temple. It would have killed me. I mean, I would not be here to have this interview.”

This interview with James comes just three months after 7 Investigates reported on residents’ concerns.

Charles Heighter, resident: “It’s scary. It’s scary.”

The condo complex is surrounded by this city-owned golf course. Bad swings can send golf balls flying into their community.

Florence Hirsch, resident: “I’m living here 31 years. When I moved in, within the first month, the front window of my car, the back window of my car and three windows in my apartment.”

Residents shared stories of their cars dinged and damaged.

Robert Heath, resident: “‘Bam,’ my back windshield is completely shattered.”

But what they feared most was someone getting hurt.

Marcia Storm, resident: “It just missed me. I’m taking another step, and it would have hit me right in the head.”

Nancy Taylor: “I see what it did to my windshield, so I can imagine what it would do to my skull.”

Florence Hirsch: “If that golf ball hits one of the people, they’ll never get up again.”

In this letter sent less than a month before James was hit, the association president said a resident: “…was cut by a piece of the glass when a golf ball penetrated her living room and shattered her window.”

James Grimes: “I truly fear that we’re going to have another conversation, and it’s going to be over a death. I’m not looking for monetary damages. I’m looking to protect my community.”

James shared his ordeal with Pembroke Pines commissioners this week.

James Grimes: “If you can possibly find a way to correct that problem or find a solution to that problem, you may save some lives.”

Mayor Angelo Castillo met with James before the meeting and promised the city would take action.

Mayor Angelo Castillo: “We all feel terrible about it. It’s a freak accident. It’s a thing that happens. It’s a beautiful golf course that they enjoy. We just have to make it a little safer.”

The mayor said the city would fast-track plans that were already in the works, to install more netting around the golf course.

Mayor Angelo Castillo: “I have spoken to the city manager, and I don’t believe that anyone here will object. He is going to accelerate the installation. That’s a commitment that you have from the city.”

James Grimes: “I know myself and the community will thank you for those actions. And that’s all we were asking for: a place to be safe in our own community.”

A date has yet to be set for when the new netting will go up, but the mayor says the city will cover the cost, which is a win for the condo residents.

Heather Walker, 7News.

