We’ve seen our share of dramatic police chases in South Florida. But state policy to stop these reckless drivers allows troopers to go further than federal recommendations. It’s a policy, some have said, veers others into possible danger. Heather Walker has tonight’s 7Investigates.

The cars spin out, flip over, and crash on the highways and streets of South Florida.

Dr. Roy Taylor, police policy expert: “Once that car goes out of control, it’s out of control. It’s an unguided missile.”

And these unguided missiles on wheels are actually launched by law enforcement, when they deploy the PIT maneuver, or precision immobilization technique, to try and put the brakes on a suspect who refuses to stop.

Dr. Roy Taylor: “So it takes it from its intended path of travel and it pushes it, so that the vehicle loses control.”

Dr. Roy Taylor is a police chief and policy expert with more than 45 years in law enforcement. He also testifies as an expert witness in court cases involving police pursuits.

Dr. Roy Taylor: “Are there circumstances where the PIT maneuver is warranted? Absolutely. The issue that I have with it, and many other law enforcement executives, is that it can cause death or serious bodily injury.”

A 2023 study released by the Justice Department, backs up Chief Taylor’s safety concerns.

The report calls the PIT maneuver “controversial” and “high-risk,” not just for the fleeing suspect, but also for passengers, officers, and bystanders. Adding, “…The PIT maneuver should be prohibited under all but very narrowly defined circumstances.” But the same year the study’s recommendations came out, FHP revised its own policy, giving troopers the green light to use the PIT maneuver more, not less.

Dr. Roy Taylor: “So when we look at a policy like the Florida Highway Patrol, where it says it can be used if someone is eluding the police, that’s saying the same thing as you can go ahead and shoot them. I mean, you’re using deadly force to stop somebody that’s committing a misdemeanor. And that’s where it’s excessive.”

Last year, an SUV reported stolen was chased at speeds over 100 mph near Gainesville. A trooper pitted the vehicle, causing it to crash into a cement pole. All four teens inside the SUV died, including this man’s 16-year-old son.

Father: “I think that they feared, they were scared at the time, you know, but was put in a situation and put themselves in a situation. I wish we could retract every moment.”

Heather: “And it’s not just how these pursuits end, but how they start. We also found inconsistencies between FHP policy and federal guidance on when it’s proper to initiate a pursuit in the first place.”

Dr. Roy Taylor: “Nationally, we see pursuits being restricted only forcible felonies and other very dangerous situations.”

But that’s not the case with troopers in Florida. The policy said they “…Must determine if the suspect is actively fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer or has previously committed a forcible felony.” Taylor said the “or” in that sentence is important.

Dr. Roy Taylor: “With that ‘or,’ it allows them to chase for any reason. If you don’t pull over, once they activate the lights and siren, the trooper could say, ‘well, you’re eluding.'”

The state has ignored our numerous attempts to get answers about these inconsistencies.

But in a previous statement, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ executive director, Dave Kerner, defended troopers use of PIT maneuvers: “…While many states shy away from holding dangerous felons accountable for their decisions, the Florida Highway Patrol seeks to use every tool and tactic available to ensure dangerous felons end up in jail and off our streets.” The department also said recruits undergo specialized PIT maneuver training.

Dr. Roy Taylor: “I think they need to tighten up the policy a little bit, not prohibit the PIT maneuver, but limit the use of the PIT maneuver to forcible felonies, which they do a good job of defining.”

Small changes in policy can make all the difference on the road. Heather Walker, 7News.

