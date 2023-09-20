(WSVN) - A South Florida man who has never been in trouble with the law is traumatized after being mistaken for a murderer, and police body cameras were rolling.

Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates.

Errol Leath reads his Bible everyday.

He suffers from epileptic seizures and has difficulty speaking.

Errol Leath/mistaken for murder suspect: “I couldn’t like, correct proper terms or read properly, so I’ll often always read.”

Because of his epilepsy he can’t drive so he takes the bus. But his ride turned frightening when he got off the bus on July 19.

Officer: “You right there! Don’t [expletive] move.”

Within seconds, Errol is on the ground surrounded by a fugitive task force with rifles pointed down at him.

Errol Leath: “What did I do?”

Officer: “Don’t [expletive] move man.”

Errol Leath: “What did I do? I got epilepsy, bro.”

Officer: “It’s alright. Be cool, bro.”

Errol Leath: “I got seizures, bro.”

He repeatedly tells the officers he has epileptic seizures and repeatedly asks what he did wrong.

Errol Leath: “Check my pockets man. I got medicine, dude.”

When police check his bag they find his bible, ID, and seizure medication.

Officer: “Errol Leath. What’s your name?”

Errol Leath: “Errol Leath!”

Officer: “OK.”

That’s when they realize Errol is not their murder suspect. But police still have one more question.

Officer: “Why’d you start to run away from the police though?”

Errol Leath: “I didn’t thought you was after me!”

Officer: “Listen, you look like someone we’re looking for, OK? That’s wanted for murder.”

Errol Leath: “Murder?! I never killed no one in my life.”

Officer: “Alright, we didn’t say you did. These things happen. You look just like him. So.”

Errol Leath: “Dude, I see my neurologist this Friday.”

Police hid the faces of the task force members, including U.S Marshals before releasing their body camera video to 7 Investigates.

During the 13 minute exchange, Errol is visibly distressed.

Errol Leath: “I’m trying to recover from seizures man. Y’all are making this worse, bro.”

We met with Errol here at the bus stop where this case of mistaken identity went down. He ended up at the hospital that day afraid the stress was going to trigger another seizure.

Errol Leath: “I was going into a blurriness and that’s what slightly happens when you’re going into an episode.”

Once police realized they had the wrong man…

Officer: “Listen, it’s unfortunate, but you have, it’s almost like your twin brother.”

Officers explained.

Officer: “OK, it was a mis-identity, alright that’s wanted for murder, OK? So a pretty serious crime, which is why the way that we come out, is the way that we did.”

They also apologized.

Officer: “And these things happen sometimes. Like 99% of the time we get the right person but you look identical, which will be documented in the report, OK? And unfortunately this circumstance happened to you. So, apologize for that.”

So who was the fugitive task force actually looking for? This man. 40-year-old Daenon King, who three weeks later, was arrested, accused of shooting a 68-year-old man in the back of the neck.

Karen Hensel: “So this is the person that they were looking for.”

Errol Leath: “Oh my goodness”

Karen Hensel: “Do you see the resemblance?”

Errol Leath: “Oh, wow. That doesn’t look like me. That’s not me.”

In a statement, Fort Lauderdale Police tell us officers saw “…A man with several identifying features that were similar to the suspect… In an area known to be frequented by the suspect.”

The department apologized to Errol, saying: “We recognize the impact this mistake can have on an innocent individual.”

Errol Leath: “I didn’t think it was me. I’m getting off the bus thinking they’re going after someone else. I’m trying to get out the way. I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy to go through that.”

A case of mistaken identity that has left Errol deeply troubled.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.