(WSVN) - A Miami business owner was brutally beaten with a metal baseball bat, and it was all caught on camera. Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates.

The video is clear and concerning. A local business owner is suddenly attacked by a man in a hoodie, armed with a metal baseball bat.

Alex Montanez: “It had to be a hit, because I’ve never seen that guy a day in my life. Why with a baseball bat? Who beats up anybody with a baseball bat?”

That is just one of the many questions haunting Alex Montanez.

Alex Montanez: ” I just want to know why. I said, ‘I want to know who sent them.'”

In that moment, Alex was about here, thinking he could run out of the parking lot toward the street to get away. But as you can see, this was his only way out, and it was blocked by a white SUV.

Alex Montanez: “I saw the SUV, I saw a car take off to, like, block the entrance. So, in the split of a second, I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s a setup.'”

The attacker jumped into that SUV when he took off.

Alex has no idea why he was targeted.

He readily admits he has a past. He’s spent a little over two years in prison for burglary, assault and battery.

But in the 10 years since his release, he has become an entrepreneur.

He owns Organic Food Kings, a food truck in Wynwood that is a top spot for vegan meals.

And he hires ex-cons to give them a shot at a second chance.

Alex Montanez: “I am a father, you know, I’m a husband, I’m a businessman, and I try to change one person’s life a day. That’s my goal.”

His business has grown so much, his customers now include former and current Heat players.

In fact, he was headed to a Heat playoff game when all of this happened on May 8th at around 7 p.m.

Alex was leaning up against a car in the parking lot outside his business before the incident happened.

Alex Montanez: “I’m talking to the Uber driver, telling him how to get into where I was. The Heat game was going to start in like 30 minutes.”

But he never made it to the game. The man is seen walking through the parking lot, headed to the food truck before he spots Alex.

And the guy had a question.

Alex Montanez: “He said, ‘Your name’s Alex, right?’ And I said, ‘No, that’s not my name. My name is Mark.’ And the guy just ran at me with the bat.”

Karen Hensel: “Why did you say no?

Alex Montanez: “Because it’s the instinct in me.”

Alex was hit at least a dozen times with the bat. He was punched and thrown to the ground.

He spent several days in the hospital with a concussion. His ribs and shoulder were broken.

Alex Montanez: “I could have died that day.”

He was so shaken, he hired private security.

Alex Montanez: “Like, if this were to happen again, we’re ready.”

He hopes someone who sees this video can tell him who was behind the attack.

Alex Montanez: “I was going to the Heat game and ended up in a lot of heat. And I just feel things could change in the blink of an eye.”

Alex says, as someone who has changed his life around, he’s frustrated someone would try to take it.

Anyone with information can call City of Miami Police’s Assaults Unit at 305-603-6940, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

