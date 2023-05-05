(WSVN) - It’s being called a hacking epidemic. The number of social media accounts being overtaken by hackers is skyrocketing.

Even influencers with huge audiences are finding it tough to get help from Facebook and Instagram. So one turned to Seven’s Kevin Ozebek for help.

Are you feeling lonely and in need of love?

Natalie Clarice/relationship influencer: “Women cannot complain about men, until they get better taste in men.”

If so, Natalie Clarice is the influencer to follow.

From her Broward home, she dishes out the dating advice.

Natalie Clarice: “It’s simple. He don’t like you. If he don’t call you, he don’t like you.”

Some of her no nonsense videos rack up millions of views.

Natalie Clarice: “I am a true influencer. And I love what I do, absolutely.”

On Instagram, more than 220,000 followed her account at Natalie Clarice Love Notes.

It was a crucial source of new clients for her match making company until a few weeks ago.

Natalie Clarice: “Oh my God. Alright, so I received a DM that appeared to be from Instagram, and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ because it was saying they wanted to verify me.”

Natalie clicked this link in her direct messages and filled out a form that asked for information like her password and phone number to “verify” her details.

She thought this was her ticket to a coveted “blue check” given to high profile influencers and celebrities. But Natalie soon realized that the DM was from a hacker.

Natalie Clarice: “They got me. And then I started receiving messages from the hacker asking for money.”

Natalie refused to pay.

She watched as English turned to Turkish on her account and all her viral videos vanished.

She filled out a form to notify Instagram of the hack.

Natalie Clarice: “However, as of today, I still have not heard anything from Instagram. There is no one you can reach, talk to, can assist you in this matter.”

To satisfy upset influencers, and everyday users, there is now “Meta Verified.” Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is offering stronger security and a live customer support chat, but it’s going to cost you about $15 a month.

Dr. Nancy Richmond/ FIU social media professor: “As a customer, that seems really strange. It’s kind of like a car and it’s like, suddenly we’re going to make you pay to have a seat belt. So it’s like, well why can’t we just use the seat belts?”

As for Natalie’s account, we sent email after email to Meta.

We finally got a response after we sent the company this: A group of Turkish men live streaming on her page.

They seemed to get a kick out of me joining the stream.

A meta spokesman then got Natalie access back to her account and told us: “…We’re constantly investing in ways to support people on our platform when they fall victim to off-platform phishing attacks. We urge people to avoid clicking on suspicious links posing to come from legitimate companies and asking for your social media credentials.”

Natalie Clarice: “Thank you, Meta. Thank you. But most importantly, thank you Channel 7 and Kevin Ozebek. I don’t even understand why you’re single. I really don’t. I mean, what are you doing, Kevin? What are you doing?”

Well after following your advice, maybe I won’t be single for long.

Kevin Ozebek, 7News.

