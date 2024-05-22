A new Florida law is set to ban homeless people from sleeping in public spaces. Some say it will keep the streets safe, others say it will simply hides the problem from public view. So in tonight’s 7Investigates, Karen Hensel asked those who will be affected by the changes.

From beaches to parks to sidewalks, even under bridges, this is “home” for some people in South Florida.

But a new law taking effect in October, will ban camping and sleeping in public spaces so they may be forced to move.

Hyka: “I think it’s a horrible law. I think it’s very dehumanizing.”

The state law puts the burden on counties to set up designated areas for people to live, if shelters are full. The encampments must include bathrooms, security, plus access to mental health and substance abuse services.

Gov. Ron DeSantis: “It will help maintain and ensure that Florida streets are clean and that Florida streets are safe.”

State Sen. Shevrin Jones: “This bill does not, and it will not, address the more pressing and root cause of homelessness.”

Politicians have had their say.

But we wanted to talk to those most impacted. So we hit the streets of South Florida.

Iris: “I was born in Cuba.”

Iris is 74 years old and said she has been homeless for three years.

Karen: “This is all your worldly possessions?”

Iris: “Yeah and that’s it.”

Petite and soft-spoken, she lives on this section of sidewalk near Miami Police headquarters.

Karen: “Do you feel safe right here?”

Iris: “Yes, yes.”

Karen: “If you feel safe here, would you feel safe in one of these new homeless camps where they’re going to have all the homeless live together?”

Iris: “At this particular moment, I don’t know because, you see, I cannot be with many people or anything like that.”

Just across the street from Iris is Bernard. The 72-year-old said he is an army veteran and former firefighter.

Bernard: “I used to like Miami but boy, it just, you know…It’s just ehhh.”

Karen: “Will you take any of the services at these homeless camps if they offered services to you to find a home?”

Bernard: “You know, I’ve been trying to get off the street but they have been like, don’t want me to.”

Karen: “What do you mean they don’t want you to?”

Bernard: “Well they keep slow dragging. You know, they put you off and tell you to come back tomorrow.”

Farther south, near a Kendall neighborhood, a viewer sent us this video of makeshift structures under a bridge. We are told twenty people were living here. The camp has since been cleared out.

In Wynwood, two women were taking pictures unaware of a woman taking shelter nearby.

North to Broward, this was what we saw early in the morning: tents set up on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

More difficult to see was a man on the sidewalk next to his wheelchair and a woman sleeping right next to the street.

Jeff: “I’ve been homeless for like a little over two years.”

We met Jeff, Bryson, Hyka and Steven all living near the Broward Boulevard bus terminal. We also asked them their thoughts on the new law.

Jeff: “Everybody knows about this by word of mouth, you know? I mean, it’s pretty widely known.”

Bryson: “The homeless, you know, there’s two different types. There’s the (expletive) kind but there’s also a lot of good homeless people out here, you know, and we’ve had a hard time in life just like everybody. I think it’s real (expletive) up that they’re kicking us off public property.”

Hyka: “I know politicians don’t like homelessness but this is not going to make it go away. I can’t imagine the cops didn’t have a fit when they heard about it because they’re going to have a really hard time dealing with all of us. I don’t think they’ll be able to enforce it.”

Steven: “It’s not a crime. It’s just unfortunate that I’m homeless.”

Karen: “Steven and the others are not alone. Homelessness has reached record levels across the country.

Now, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on a case out of Oregon.

At issue: whether it is unconstitutional to punish people for sleeping outside when there is not enough shelter space. How exactly the ruling will impact the new Florida law is unclear.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

