(WSVN) - Some homeowners preparing for hurricane season spent thousands of dollars on impact windows and doors. But the contractor disappeared with their money. Some homeowners filed lawsuits to get it back. 7’s Heather Walker investigates.

Two years have passed since Ana Vieira hired Alco Windows and Doors LLC to install impact windows at her Margate home.

The windows never arrived, but she was still being forced to pay for them.

Ana Vieira, homeowner: “I should not be penalized for somebody’s mistakes!”

Back in February, 7News revealed she was one of several homeowners with similar stories.

All of them say they got a loan to pay Alco Windows and Doors LLC, but either work was never started or jobs weren’t finished. It left them on the hook for thousands of dollars.

Ana says she refused to pay it back.

Ana Vieira: “My loan was, starting off, was $10,028.36. All I want and demand is for that loan to be out of my credit history.”

Homeowners are taking their cases to court. They are not only suing the window business but also the financing company that gave them loans to pay for the work.

Hal Axler: “Hopefully there will be some justice for this.”

The homeowners say an employee with Alco Windows and Doors LLC signed them up for loans through an online lending service called Momnt. It connects construction companies with banks to provide financing for customers.

Hal Axler: “Everything’s on a tablet. Everything was very quick and easy.”

Hal Axler was approved for a $10,000 loan.

The money was sent directly from Momnt to Alco Windows and Doors LLC, but no work was ever done, and no one from the window company would respond to his calls. Hal also called Momnt for help but didn’t get anywhere.

Hal Axler: “It got to a point where, you know, especially when Momnt would not return any calls, their customer service, you would email them and they were nonexistent.”

Several lawsuits have been filed against Alco Windows and Doors LLC, Momnt Servicing Company LLC and one of two banks that provided the money for the loans.

One lawsuit claims Momnt Servicing Company LLC and the banks were involved in “deceptive practices” by issuing payments without checking “whether Alco Windows and Doors LLC has pulled permits or initiated work.”

Attorney Yasha Osby says Momnt would send money to Alco Windows and Doors LLC before work was even started, adding that financing companies usually wait until a contractor has pulled a permit before sending any money.

Yasha Osby, attorney: “Why did you guys pay this company a full payment? And you didn’t even have evidence that they pulled a permit?”

Osby is representing five homeowners who are asking for the loans to be canceled or be awarded enough money to pay them off.

Yasha Osby: “They’re stuck with the loan for a service that they have never received.”

Momnt Servicing Company LLC tells 7News, “We are committed to resolving disputes and fulfilling our obligations to our consumers. We investigate all claims thoroughly and take appropriate action based on the results of the individual investigation.”

And just this week, Ana was notified her account was closed and the loan was taken off her credit report.

Ana Vieira: “Finally, I’ll be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The other homeowners haven’t heard anything about their loans.

Ana says at least she can finally close the door on this devastating financial storm.

Heather Walker, 7News.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.