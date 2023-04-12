(WSVN) - A South Florida couple is on edge after “commotion at their condo” caused by repeated banging on their door. Who’s doing the knocking and why? 7’s Karen Hensel investigates.

It has happened during the day and at night.

They have arrived in pairs and in groups, using their fists and their feet.

Karen: “How many times has this happened to you?”

Husband: “Twenty-seven times.”

This couple asked we not show their faces, but they do want to stop what started more than five months ago at their Fort Lauderdale condo.

Husband: “It was about midnight. I was in bed asleep, and it sounded like an explosion. We didn’t understand why and assumed, OK, that’s a one off. It’ll never happen again.”

But it has happened again, and the repeated knocks, bangs and kicks at their front door have rattled the couple.

Wife: “It’s terrifying. It really is, because you don’t know when it’s coming.”

Their Ring camera captured the startling sounds, and police have been called repeatedly, including on March 23.

That night, their door and the one across the hallway were both kicked and just four minutes later, the same person returned but this time a more powerful kick cracked the couple’s door.

Detective Ali Adamson, Fort Lauderdale Police: “This particular incident did cause damage to the door. That damage did exceed the threshold for being a felony, so that’s how it became to be an open criminal investigation for us.”

Replacing it would cost nearly $7500.

But why their door?

Husband: “We know of no reason why it would be us specifically. We’ve never wronged anybody.”

You probably noticed that on a number of the videos you see someone recording the person hitting or kicking the door. After the couple posted the video on NextDoor, someone replied that it may be part of a TikTok social media challenge.

The two quick hits appear to mirror behavior in viral videos of the so-called “heartbeat” or “door kick” TikTok challenge where users record themselves and add their banging to the beat of a song.

Detective Ali Adamson: “So detectives do believe that it potentially could be a part of some social media challenge.”

The couple put furniture, even “wet floor” caution signs to try and block their door.

Wife: “We improvised.”

But that didn’t work.

Husband: “They just went right past that and shouldered the door anyway.”

They now have a new barrier and hope it will put a stop to what could be a dangerous decision.

Husband: “You go to somebody else’s door and that might be the last door you do this to.”

In this case, a possible prank has launched a felony investigation.

If you recognize the person who broke the door — have seen these videos online — or if this has happened to you, Fort Lauderdale Police asks you contact Detective Shuan Horst at 954-828-5556 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

