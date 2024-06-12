(WSVN) - A state program designed to help Floridians fix their homes is under fire again. This time for not checking out the contractors collecting state money.

Debra Davis feels a little bit safer this hurricane season.

Heather Walker: “This is all new roof.”

Debra Davis/homeowner: “This is all new roof yes.”

When we first met Debra in March, she was trying to get her roof repaired through the Florida PACE program. It provides loans for home improvements and assigns contractors to do the work.

Debra Davis: “I didn’t like the way he was interacting with me.”

She called PACE to get a different contractor, and that’s when the threats started.

Debra Davis: “I get a text and it says, ‘I’m so-and-so, you signed a contract with us. If you don’t work with us, we’re going to put a notice to lien on your house.'”

After our story aired, PACE dropped Debra’s first contractor from the program.

But she says it shouldn’t take a 7News story for the state to act.

Debra Davis: “Very disappointing because this program sends you people that are trusted.”

And Debra is not alone. Since our last report, 7Investigates heard from a number of viewers saying they had similar situations with PACE contractors. Many asking how does the state choose and approve them.

Debra Davis: “That’s the problem, there is no criteria.”

7Investigates has learned to qualify for PACE, contractors only need to be licensed, insured and able to pass a financial review.

Senator Jonathan Martin/FL District 33: “There was a lot of room for improvement on the program.”

State Sen. Jonathan Martin heard about problems with PACE before he was even elected.

The Fort Myers attorney said people came to his office wanting legal advice after they got ripped off by PACE contractors.

So when he got elected, he helped create legislation, which requires contractor oversight.

Sen. Jonathan Martin: “Hopefully that the individuals that are the bad apples or the bad contractors either straighten up or they move on to some other state, and they leave us alone. If they don’t, and they want to play with fire, then they will be held accountable.”

The bill is headed to the governor, and he is expected to sign it into law next month.

Debra hopes it helps others.

Debra Davis: “It needs some fine tuning and a little bit more protection for the homeowners.”

With the roof done, Debra says she can finally move to the next thing on her to-do list.

Debra Davis: “We’re going to put a lot of love into this house.”

And Florida homeowners deserve help without the headache.

