The legal problems for an ex-condo board president are piling up. He’s now being sued by his own former attorney’s law firm. 7’s Heather Walker has the update in tonight’s 7 Investigates.

Things are quieter at Turnberry on the Green in Aventura. But two months ago, it was much different.

The condo board president, Gregori Arzumanov, was arrested and walked out of the lobby in handcuffs. The luxury high-rise was making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Robert Hills, condo unit owner: “Yeah, it’s kind of embarrassing to see the person who’s been leading your building be handcuffed and hauled out of here.”

Robert Hills rented here for three years before buying a condo in May.

Robert Hills: “I kind of fell in love with this building.”

A building where Arzumanov allegedly used “threats and fear as a means to maintain control” over the board, employees and residents.

Authorities say the 63-year-old, who has since bonded out of jail, served not only as president but also as property manager and chief engineer.

Chief Michael Bentolila, Aventura Police: “It was a complete takeover. I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire career.”

Arzumanov is accused of stealing more than $1.5 million from the condo association. But it’s this check for $15,000 that’s now at the center of a newly filed lawsuit. A check that 7Investigates first questioned.

Robert Hills: “It doesn’t surprise me. No, not at all.”

As we reported in October, this check from the condo association’s account was made out to Rabin & Lopez, P.A., the Miami law firm representing Arzumanov in his criminal case.

The check memo reads: “Legal retainer – Aventura PD.”

Sam Rabin, attorney: “I’ve been representing Mr. Arzumanov since earlier this year. I’d say approximately April of this year.”

But attorney Sam Rabin is no longer representing Arzumanov. Rabin’s law firm is now suing him, claiming Arzumanov owes the firm $54,785 — $15,000 of which “rightfully belongs” to the association.

The suit says it “…Will be returned when Arzumanov settles his outstanding balance.”

Robert has his doubts.

Robert Hills: “I’ll be a little surprised if his attorney gets any money from Gregori, ’cause I have a feeling that he won’t see that.”

After our story aired — raising questions about whether condo owners were paying for part of Arzumanov’s personal defense — Rabin said this in court.

Sam Rabin: “I said to the state, if it turns out that check was somehow given improperly, I’ll refund the money.”

That hasn’t happened yet.

Robert Hills: “It’s upsetting, it’s very upsetting, I think, to all of us, to know that funds were taken from us to pay for his situation that he created.”

The new condo board tells us they expect the $15,000 to be fully reimbursed.

We tried to talk to attorney Sam Rabin about the case, but were told he can’t comment on his firm’s pending lawsuit.

Heather Walker, 7News.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.