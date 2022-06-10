(WSVN) - She’s a skilled South Florida baker who depends on Instagram to grow her cake business, so when her account was suspended, she turned to 7News for help. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates.

Whether it’s for a couple getting married or a child celebrating a birthday…

Lily Dominguez: “My cookies and cream is really good for the kids. They love it.”

Lily Dominguez turns cake dreams into reality.

Lily Dominguez: “I do custom cakes for a living.”

For the past 16 years, she has owned the Edible Creations bakery in Cooper City.

Lily Dominguez: “You come with an idea, you tell me you want a superhero cake, we design it and we make it happen.”

Lily’s cakes are large, elaborate and popular on Instagram.

Kevin Ozebek: “What percentage of new clients are coming to you via Instagram?”

Lily Dominguez: “Like 85%.”

But earlier this month, on the Edible Creations Instagram page, there were no massive cakes. Just this message saying, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

Lily Dominguez: “I’m frustrated, frustrated. I work very hard, and I’m ready to retire in two years, and I’m just trying to make a living.”

At the same time Lily lost the Edible Creations Instagram page, her personal Facebook account was suspended.

Lily soon received this message from Facebook. It says she put up a post that “goes against our community standards on child sexual exploitation.”

Lily Dominguez: “To me, that’s absurd. I’m a grandma.”

Lily was stunned to see both her personal Facebook and professional Instagram pages blocked. The accounts are linked because both are part of Meta, the social media super company.

Her last Facebook post before the suspension were pics from Mother’s Day with her adult children. They are far from pornographic, and no one is underage.

Lily Dominguez: “I really don’t know what happened. One is 39, and the other is 31.”

Lily says she tried to reach out to Facebook but could not get answers.

So we reached out as well.

A Facebook spokesperson told us, “It appears the Facebook account and Instagram page were disabled inaccurately by our proactive detection technology … thank you for reporting this to us so we can improve our technology…”

Lily Dominguez: “I was trying to reset and tell them it was a mistake for two weeks, and they didn’t even answer me, so at least you got an answer.”

Lily says when her Instagram page was restored, dozens of order requests from followers were waiting for her.

Lily Dominguez: “My business is back running.”

And once again her picture perfect cakes are back online for everyone to see.

Kevin Ozebek, 7News.

