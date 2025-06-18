For years, a South Florida nonprofit has tried to keep the streets safe from violence. But as we head into the summer months, the most violent time of the year, the group can no longer help their community. 7’s Heather Walker investigates.

Summer is here and with the rise in temperature can come a rise in violence.

Lamont Nanton: “When you live in conditions that are not favorable, whether it’s the actual conditions of the home or the violence or just a lack of resources, it creates anger, it creates frustration.”

This area in Miami near Liberty City is called Buena Vista.

Lamont Nanton: “It’s public housing. So here, you will have people in low income brackets.”

Barbara French: “I got three kids and all four of us have been shot here.”

It was once one of the most violent neighborhoods in Miami until the nonprofit group, Circle of Brotherhood, started deploying peacemakers to the area. Men like Ernest.

Ernest was once involved in street violence. He was shot and left paralyzed. Now, he is trying to save others from a similar fate — like this high school athlete who has dreams of making it to the pros.

Ernest: “Look where you at man and you are still keeping your head down and still going out of this gate and going to make sure you handle your dreams, bro.”

The peacemakers do just that – make peace. They work to de-escalate situations and teach others those same skills.

Heather: “Do you think they have helped reduce violence in your neighborhood?”

Resident: “Yeah, yeah it died down. Some people, they are scared to come back over and visit because of them.”

And the statistics support that — showing homicide rates have dropped by double digit percentages in the areas patrolled by peacemakers. But despite proof the program is working, federal funding for the Brotherhood has been cut.

Lyle Muhammad: “For it to happen to be quite honest, days before summer, to me, that is actually a death wish.”

In April, Circle of Brotherhood executive director, Lyle Muhammad, received an email saying their three-year, $2-million grant was “terminated.”

Lyle Muhammad: “When funding for work like ours goes down, violence goes up.”

Heather: “If they disappeared from your neighborhood, how would you feel?”

Resident: “Well, that would be bad because, you know, I feel safe talking to them. That would be terrible, you know, if they cut them off like that.”

The Circle of Brotherhood didn’t give up. The group went to work and started fundraising.

A social media telethon brought in more than $75,000 in just three weeks.

Lyle Muhammad: “It’s been beautiful to watch to me, to be honest. It’s not just the funds being raised, but it’s the awareness in the community that is being built.”

For now, they are operating week-to-week until they meet their $1.6 million fundraising goal.

That’s enough to keep the program running for one year.

Lyle Muhammad: “Our work has helped drive crime down across the entire county. This work is worthy of support.”

Lyle is hoping that even if the federal government doesn’t see the benefit, the community will.

Heather Walker, 7News.

