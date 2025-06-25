A former condo president has been arrested again in Aventura and now a second person is charged, accused of helping him steal from condo owners. The nightteam’s Heather Walker investigates.

Arrested again.

Video obtained, exclusively by 7Investigates, shows Gregori Arzumanov in a blue shirt, sitting with his hands behind his back.

He was arrested earlier this month at Turnberry On The Green condominium in Aventura. And it’s not the first time the 63-year-old has been handcuffed here.

Just eight months earlier, Arzumanov was taken by police through the lobby of the luxury high-rise.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle: “It turns out there was trouble in paradise.”

At this news conference last October, Arzumanov was accused in an “intricate fraud case,” with him serving not only as the board president of the condo building, but also as property manager and chief engineer.

Investigators say he used “…Threats and fear as a means to maintain control…”

Aventura Police Chief Michael Bentolila: “He took over, not just the building, but all, everything going on around the building, every asset used in and around the building. It was a complete takeover. I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire career.”

Arzumanov has already been accused of stealing more than $1.5 million dollars from his fellow residents, spending it on things like art and airplane fuel. But as he awaits trial on those state charges, he’s now been hit with federal charges and in the new case, prosecutors say, he was not acting alone.

Robert Hills, condo owner: “We received notification that there was an issue of monies that had been wired or transferred.”

Robert Hills owns a condo unit here and says he asked Arzumanov about that missing money.

Robert Hills: “I confronted Gregori in the lobby and said, ‘What is this?'”

This has to do with an additional $726,251 that disappeared from condo funds. And it led to the recent indictment of Arzumanov and another person on federal wire fraud charges. Both are accused of conspiring to transfer cash from the condo association’s bank account to other accounts “…For their own use and benefit.”

The co-defendant’s name has not been released because the individual “…Has not yet been arrested.” But Robert remembers questioning Arzumanov about that person.

Robert Hills: “He said, ‘Well, he’s left the country and don’t worry, we have insurance.'”

Now, it’s Arzumanov who has plenty to worry about.

7News producer: “Sir, do you have any reaction to the new federal indictment?”

He had no comment on camera after his arraignment on Monday.

7News producer: “Is there anything you would like to say to your fellow unit owners?”

Arzumanov has pleaded not guilty in both his federal and state criminal cases.

Heather Walker, 7News.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.