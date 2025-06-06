(WSVN) - Last month, we introduced you to a homeless senior citizen who had been sleeping in her car. Wednesday night, she slept in her new apartment for the first time — after 7News viewers stepped up. The Nightteam’s Heather Walker has the heartwarming update in tonight’s 7 Investigates.

When we first met Carolyn, the 78-year-old had been living in her car for nearly two months.

Carolyn: “It can happen to anyone. Don’t think it can’t, because I never thought about it.”

She slept sitting up, in well-lit parking lots, to stay safe.

Carolyn: “Since I’ve been here, I sleep here in this seat, scrunched down. My ankles and legs are swollen from having to sit all the time. I buy jug water — it’s cheaper — and I eat one meal a day, for $2.02, and then I get a free senior drink.”

What a difference a month makes.

Carolyn: “It’s unbelievable. I mean, I’m in shock. Everything’s moved so fast, everybody’s been so wonderful.”

And things were about to get more wonderful, because in just days, Carolyn would no longer be living in this hotel room.

This is Carolyn’s new home: a beautiful one-bedroom apartment in a 55-plus community.

Her new living arrangements were made possible by state and local leaders working together after seeing Carolyn’s story on 7News.

Cassandra Rhett, City of Pompano Beach: “I know that it touched so many people’s lives.”

Cassandra Rhett, the Housing and Social Services Manager for the City of Pompano Beach, had been trying since late April to find Carolyn a place to live — without any luck.

Because the number of homeless seniors is on the rise.

Cassandra Rhett: “The need is just overwhelming, and we can’t keep up. You know, we need housing for them, we can’t keep up. A lot of places that are taking the elderly are full.”

The Florida Department of Elder Affairs worked with local agencies to help Carolyn after being contacted by the offices of State Sens. Jason Pizzo and Ileana Garcia.

State Sen. Ileana Garcia: “Seniors also not being able to catch up with the cost of living. It’s disheartening, we see it often. The most important thing that people can do is reach out — incessantly, insistently. Someone says ‘no’ to you, pick up the phone and call someone else.”

Carolyn’s story clearly struck a nerve. Thousands of you flooded our social media accounts with comments of support.

But it wasn’t just words. People donated more than $9,000 to help Carolyn get back on her feet.

Carolyn: “Absolutely amazing. And I really thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. And it’s gonna go to good use. It’s just a new chapter in my life.”

That new chapter began Tuesday morning, when All My Sons moved Carolyn’s belongings from a storage unit to her new home, for free.

The rent is nearly $1,200 a month, but Broward County’s Elderly and Veterans Services will be chipping in more than $300.

Meaning, Carolyn will only have to pay $864 a month, which she can afford with her Social Security.

Carolyn: “It’s amazing. And I’m not an emotional person, but you’re gonna make me cry — and I’m not crying on camera, I can tell that right now.”

Once she settles in, Carolyn wants to start paying it forward.

Carolyn: “I’ve told Cassandra I want to be active and working with the homeless.”

Through it all, Carolyn has not lost her compassion, sense of humor or loyalty to the only roof she had over her head during her darkest hours.

Carolyn: “I still love my car. My mechanic tells me, ‘You got to get rid of it, Carolyn.’ I says, ‘You gonna get rid of me ’cause I’m old?’ It goes where I go.”

Thankfully, she just won’t be living in it anymore.

Heather Walker, 7News.

If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness:

Florida Department of Elder Affairs

Elder Helpline: 800-963-5337

Broward County Homeless Services

Homeless Helpline: 954-563-HELP

211 Broward

City of Fort Lauderdale Homeless Resources

Miami-Dade Homeless Trust

Homeless Helpline: 877-994-4357

211 Miami

City of Miami Homeless Assistance

Monroe County Homeless Services Continuum of Care

800-528-6595

