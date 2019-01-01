7News talks to man accused of shooting at Fort Lauderdale Beach crowd

(WSVN) - The man who, police say, shot at a crowd on Fort Lauderdale Beach was able to walk out of jail without even putting up a bond. The victims are outraged — but the suspect says there is more to the story. 7’s Brian Entin investigates.

Brian Entin: “Were you actually shooting at people?”

Raymond Rolon: “No, I wasn’t. It is just a bunch of things that got twisted and out of hand.”

Raymond Rolon is out of jail after, Fort Lauderdale Police say, he shot at a crowd of people near the popular Beach Place shopping mall in October.

In the 911 calls and police interviews, you hear witnesses describe what happened.

911 operator: “911. What is your emergency?”

Caller: “I have a guy in a Hooters shirt shooting at Blondies Bar!

Witness: “He pulled a gun out from his back waistband and turned around and looked right at us and fired a shot.”

Despite the seriousness of the aggravated assault charges, a judge first set Rolon’s bond at $21,000, which means he could have bonded out for just $2,100.

That prompted our first story in November.

Christopher Stewart: “The charges and the bond don’t add up.”

But now comes the real shocker: A judge let Rolon out of jail on his own recognizance. That means he didn’t even have to come up with any money to bond out.

Brian Entin: “Did you shoot at anyone?”

Raymond Rolon: “No.”

Brian Entin: “Did you fire your weapon?”

Raymond Rolon: “I’ll talk about that in court.”

Before the shooting, Rolon worked at a restaurant inside Beach Place where Christopher Stewart was his boss.

Christopher Stewart: “If I would have known that this business came with losing my life, I wouldn’t have bought it.”

Stewart says Rolon is dangerous, and that he threatened to hurt him and his family the same day as the shooting.

Prosecutors have a recording of those threats.

Raymond Rolon (recording): “First thing I’ll do is I’ll go at his legs. Once I get him down, bam! I will hit him so many [expletive] times, his light will light up like a Christmas tree. I’m not waiting, bro.”

In the recording, Stewart says Rolon was talking to another Fort Lauderdale Beach business owner.

Raymond Rolon (recording): “I’m telling you right now, I don’t care if you believe me or not, you will see. He’s done. I wanted the girl. I was going to get them both, but I was like, you know, nah. Actually, I wanted all three, but I’m not going to kill a little baby.”

When Christopher found out Rolon was released from jail, he got a restraining order against him.

Christopher Stewart: “He might come back and try to, you know, finish the job, you know, kill us, and it’s going to be too late.”

Brian Entin: “Your former boss says that you threatened his life and his family’s life.”

Raymond Rolon: “I’ve never threatened him or his family. He knows that.”

Brian Entin: “We heard the recording from the stand.”

Raymond Rolon: “That was just some guy that was shooting out a bunch of bull with two guys that were just horsing around. That’s all I got to say.”

Brian Entin: “Was that you on the recording?”

Raymond Rolon: “I can’t talk to you right now.”

Rolon is on house arrest and is not allowed to have contact with any victims. Prosecutors also requested that he not be allowed to have a gun, and he must undergo testing twice a week for drugs and alcohol.

7News has learned that Rolon was picked up on a warrant after Christmas and is now back behind bars.

Authorities say he violated the conditions of his release, including failing a drug test. He’s due back in court this week.

