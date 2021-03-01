Illegal Parking Fines

He thought he got a parking ticket from the city. It was a violation notice, but it was from a private company. Can they mail a parking fine to you just like the police or a government agency? Let’s get the answer from Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Greg and his family had headed to a trendy new restaurant in Miami.

Greg Santos: “I’ve looked it up. It’s a place that I’ve been wanting to go to for a while, so it was pretty exciting to go.”

Greg says dinner was great. He was reminded of that a week later.

Greg Santos: “We got to notice in the mail of a ticket that we had received from parking there saying that we had to pay $45 by this day.”

This is the parking notice.

Greg Santos: “Struck me as odd because it looked as though it was a letter from the city saying that I had gotten a parking ticket.”

The letter Greg got said if he didn’t pay the $45, he could be sent to collections and face further legal action.

Notice the letter looks very similar to a traffic violation from a government agency.

Greg Santos: “A picture of my car as if it was a red light camera.”

But the notice is not from the City of Miami. It’s from a private parking company whose signs at the parking lot look very similar to the city parking signs on the street a few feet away.

Greg Santos: “Oh definitely, it’s very clever, yeah.”

One picture of his Jeep came when he entered the parking lot, the other when he exited after eating dinner.

Greg Santos: “And it monitors what time you leave — I think it’s 10 minutes or so — and if you didn’t pay for parking, you are going to get a ticket.”

Greg tried to contact professional parking management. He says they didn’t respond, so he went online and discovered a lot of complaints from other people who got the so-called ticket and paid it.

Greg Santos: “It looks like from the city, so you’re going to pay it and you’re going to think you got a parking ticket from the city.”

Since Greg was convinced the ticket was illegal, he didn’t pay it — and got another letter with the same threats of collections and legal action. And now, instead of $45 he was told he owed $100.

Greg Santos: “I think it’s very aggravating and it’s very disheartening, too.”

But is it legal for a private company to issue so-called parking tickets just like the police or a city or county can do?

Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “No. Some cities allow it, but Miami absolutely does not let a private business send you a parking citation. They can tow you if park illegally, but not give you a citation. If you get one, do not pay it. Throw it in the garbage.”

I first talked to the property owner who was not happy with the way the parking company was treating customers coming to his tenants’ businesses.

And the City of Miami was not happy with professional parking management, either.

After I contacted them a city attorney warned the company it was “unlawful to issue a notice of violation citation or ticket to any vehicle that parked on the lot” and it “must stop immediately.”

After I talked to the parking company’s attorney he told me they stopped and were no longer doing business there.

But a lot of people have already paid for the so-called tickets, and those who didn’t, like Greg, got sent to a collecton agency.

Howard Finkelstein: “Send the collection agency a letter telling them fine was illegal and they should stop contacting you. If you have already paid the private company, they should return the money. If they don’t, an attorney could put together a class-action lawsuit to get the money back for the people who paid.”

Greg is happy he didn’t pay the illegal ticket, and he is happiest for the new businesses just opening up.

Greg Santos: “In a time like this when a lot of these restaurants are just trying to get foot traffic in the door, you have a business out here doing exactly the opposite of that and aggravating people. It’s hurting the restaurants.”

Hopefully not anymore. Glad we could help straighten this out.

Now if you get an illegal ticket from a private company, contact your city or county code enforcement. The links to do that with the City of Miami are under this Help Me Howard story.

Notice you have a problem? Need to park it with someone?

Give us the sign and let us collect a solution for you.

To Report Illegal Parking Tickets in Miami

Viewers can call Code Compliance at 305-416-2087 (weekdays, 8am-5pm) and 786-457-0995 evenings and weekends. Alternatively, they can e-mail codecompliance@miamigov.com.

