HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hialeah is looking to hire certified Firefighters and paramedics to join Hialeah Fire Rescue.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma. Applicants must also be a Florida certified paramedic and state of Florida Fighter II certified.

Orientation for applicants will be held the week of June 13.

During the orientation, applicants will undergo a variety of tests including a physical test, a polygraph examination and an oral panel interview.

All applicants must also complete FireTEAM and CPAT testing through National Testing Network.

The deadline is June 3, 2022.

For any questions, applicants are urged at contact the Human Resources Department at 305-883-8050.

