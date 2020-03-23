Your legal rights at home, work and at businesses during coronavirus

(WSVN) - New requirements are coming in every day from the various state and federal agencies. Some give you more rights, some take away rights, and some are just confusing, which is why we bring in Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

So many of you are calling and emailing Help Me Howard.

Some of you are frightened.

Caller 1: “They thought she had the coronavirus, and criteria testing wasn’t even considered.”

Others are out of money.

Caller 2: “I am concerned. Right now, my children and I are basically homeless.”

And many of you are desperate for answers to questions that are not being answered.

Caller 3: “Please inform me. Please, anything will help.”

Howard, so many calls and emails are coming in, so let’s start.

You go to a business where one of their employees tests positive for the coronavirus. Does the business have to tell the customers?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “They do not have to tell the customers anything, and they have to be careful of what they tell other employees. Due to privacy laws, they can only say, ‘You may have been exposed to the coronavirus.’ If you hear that, it probably means a co-worker contracted the disease.”

I heard from a few people who were sent home from work because they felt sick. They are fine now, but their company won’t let them back until they pass a coronavirus test. However, if you are healthy, you can’t get tested. How can they get back to work?

Howard Finkelstein: “Many businesses will accept a note from your doctor that you are fine. If your company requires you get a coronavirus test, and you are healthy, you won’t get that test anytime soon.”

People who work in doctor’s offices have called, and some are scared. I know they can be fired if they don’t show up, but is a medical facility required to protect their employees with things like masks and gloves?

Howard Finkelstein: “No, they are not required to provide masks and gloves. They are told to provide a safe environment, but that the law doesn’t mandate masks or gloves.”

Kids. You have paid for your child to go to a day care, but it’s closed. Do you get your money back?

Howard Finkelstein: “It’s simple. You get your money back, or day care adds time to the contract.”

And they are open, but you don’t want to risk dropping your child off. Can you get your money back?

Howard Finkelstein: “No. Even though it’s probably the right thing to do to protect your child, you signed a contract. The law is not about right or wrong; it’s about what you agreed to.”

A lot of gyms deduct monthly fees from your bank account. They are closed, but a few people called and said they are still deducting the membership fees. Can they do that?

Howard Finkelstein: “Yes, they can, because you signed a piece of paper, but because they are closed, you either get your money back or credit for more months, or just tell the bank to cancel the authorization for automatic debits from your account.”

A man’s bank has closed except for the drive-thru, but he has something in his safety deposit box. Legally, can he force them to let him in to get his own property?

Howard Finkelstein: “No, not right now, but they eventually will have to let customers get access to those safety boxes because there are needed documents in there for people.”

We have heard from a lot of people who pay maintenance fees, and some of the amenities have been shut down. Do they have to pay the full maintenance fee?

Howard Finkelstein: “Yes. You may not be able to use the pool, exercise room, et cetera, but you have to pay for it.”

A couple of people called after they got laid off. They can’t pay child support and aren’t getting unemployment yet. Are they going to get in trouble?

Howard Finkelstein: “Probably not, but judges are in their chambers. Call their office to notify them you lost your job. But remember, you are still obligated to take care of your child. They come first, so send as much as you have.”

The effects on people are starting to escalate. Many who have not had a paycheck in a couple of weeks, food is going to become an issue. If you can donate to organizations that supply food, please do. If you have an elderly neighbor who is afraid to go to the grocery store, help them out. This is the time for all of us to take care of each other.

And, if you have questions or concerns, please get in contact with us. We would love to help you out.

