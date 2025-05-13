If you feel headaches are piling up, you’re not alone. But for every problem, there is an answer. Just ask Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

South Florida is a beautiful place to live, but it can also be frustrating with many hurdles to overcome, like enormous special assessments for condo owners.

Jeanette Delegram: “And so I’m back working again in order to pay all this. They don’t care.”

Crooked used car dealers—

Voicemail: “Your engine is burning oil.”

And not to be left out: crooked contractors.

Kevin Chin: “It’s been four months and he still hasn’t finished the job.”

A lot of problems. So let’s bring in the man with a lot of answers: Howard Finkelstein.

Howard, let’s start with people getting ripped off by contractors.

Howard Finkelstein: “Make sure the license is in the contractor’s name and to protect yourself, pay as you go. That way you have money left over if they walk away.”

Something that has exploded over the past few months are condo owners that cannot afford the special assessments boards have to impose to pass certification. What if you can’t afford it, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “You can lose your condo, so either get time to pay it, get a home equity line or get a reverse mortgage to stay in your home.”

Something less complicated. A woman asked who is responsible for the damage to her car after a neighbor’s tree fell on it?

Howard Finkelstein: “If the tree is healthy, your neighbor is not responsible and remember you can trim any branches on your side of the property.”

Speaking of cars, these bad, unreputable used car dealers sell older cars and they quickly break down. Howard, what can you do to protect yourself?

Howard Finkelstein: “Never buy a used car without your mechanic inspecting it and don’t buy as is. Make sure it has a warranty.”

Here is an unusual one. People dump trash in an alley behind a woman’s house and the city says she has to pay to clean it up. Why?

Howard Finkelstein: “An alley is like a swale. It’s considered your responsibility and you have to pay to clean it up. Even if they dump the trash in your front yard.”

We began with condo owners. Let’s end with renters.

One guy was told he can’t park his pick up truck in his space because the property doesn’t allow it. Legal or illegal, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “Legal if the association has written rules prohibiting trucks. You can park the pickup if they do not have written rules.”

One family couldn’t get the landlord to fix a leaky roof. The ceiling collapsed on their child.

Natalia couldn’t get her air conditioning fixed. So what can renters do about unbearable problems, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “It’s the seven-day letter. Give it to your landlord. If they don’t fix a major problem, you can move out after seven days and they have to return your security deposit plus any rent money they owe you.”

Fortunately, Natalia got lucky after she called Help Me Howard. We contacted a wonderful couple who let them use their Airbnb while her landlord got the A/C working at her apartment

Natalia Wulfan: “Oh, my God, you guys were like God’s angels, like sent from heaven. I can’t even express enough how amazing it is to have you guys help.”

When Howard and I started 26 years ago, we thought ‘Solve some problems and we won’t be needed much anymore.’ But the problems keep pouring in, so if you need our help, let us know.

With Mr. Finkelstein, I am Patrick Fraser 7News.

