It’s the holidays, and it’s time for music, and tonight we have a song you have not heard before. It’s a request for help from the two people who had led the segment for 26 years: Patrick Fraser and Howard Finkelstein. Let’s take a look.

Like many people, Steven wrote to us about his association.

Steven Billing: “I didn’t realize how much that I am suffering from this. I mean, because it’s a constant.”

But Steven is unique, he told us his story, in a song.

Simply put, Steven feels like he is being targeted by the board.

Patrick Fraser: So are they harassing you?

Steven Billing: “Oh my God, constantly.”

Steven Billing: “Don’t tell me my car is crooked when yours is crooked.”

Steven put up with the irritations, but decided to create the Help Me Howard song when a friend gave him him the condo they lived in.

Steven Billing: “The main problem is they refuse to transfer a deed into my name and there’s no mortgage on the condo, my best friend is leaving it to me.”

The board wouldn’t tell Steven why they refused to allow him to accept the condo.

He suspects its because he has a low credit score and he says a board member mocked him when he said it wasn’t the right thing to do.

Steven Billing: “Sue, you won’t win. That was it. That’s when the bottom fell out.”

As Steven told his story to friends, he says he realized many other board members act the same way.

Steven Billing: “They’re not supposed to dictate and run around and look for things that are being broken. They’re supposed to help you. You know, I mean, like your show, Help Me Howard, you use your skill to help people.”

So far, Steven hasn’t beaten the board, but he can do what they can’t, sing about boards across the state.

Steven Billing: “I would like to be honest with you, I would like this to be a piece of like, HOA reform or something.”

Steven’s frustration is in a song, but you don’t need lyrics for the question. Can his board block him from receiving a condo as a gift?

Take the microphone, Howard.

Howard Finkelstein: “If it’s written in the association documents that there is a minimum economic standard for potential owners, they can prevent a transfer of ownership to someone who does not meet those qualifications. In other words, they can block Steven from taking ownership of the unit even if its given to him by a friend.”

Actually Steven, the board president did return my call. She said they determined Steven was not qualified financially to own the condo because of a credit score. When I asked if there was anything he could do to change the boards mind, she said, ‘No, this has been dealt with.'”

Steven Billing: “They refuse to cooperate.”

Steven may not impress his board, but we are certainly impressed with his song writing skills.

Steven Billing: “I always learn something when I watch your show.”

Steven Billing: “It is a good song, isn’t it?”

Patrick Fraser: “It’s a very good song.”

Steven, thank you so much, we are honored by your song.

Now what can Steven do? Have his friend sell the condo and buy Steven something somewhere else.

And if you want to hear Steven’s entire Help Me Howard song, it’s under this story.

Troubles got you singing the blues? Think it will strike a chord? Tune in to us, cause helping is music to our ears.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser 7News.

Lyrics to the Song

Patrick and Howard help with my HOA

They always have something negative to say

They have trouble facing reality

With delusions of power and authority

It’s like a storm that went of course

Breaking the rules on you they enforce

Communities they seem to infest

Ego’s that just won’t ever take a rest

Howard Patrick help me with my H. O. A

Make them stops the cruel games they play

Do as I say not as I do

as if the board members owns you

They Come from the same mold

Expect you to do as are told

Do as I say not as I do

as if the board members own you

I bet they try to run just like a coward

If they see and hear from Patrick and Howard

They may think again with the words they chose

Saying go ahead and press charge you will lose

I have prof of all the lies and intimidation

If somehow I can get and investigation

They said I answer to them and them not to me

I can’t fight back because I don’t have the money

Howard Patrick help me with my H. O. A

Make them stops the cruel games they play

Do as I say not as I do

as if the board members owns you

They Come from the same mold

Expect you to do as are told

Do as I say not as I do

as if the board members own you

They rely on the fact I have no where to turn

I am broke they have power and money to burn

I can’t go on there is no more pretending

The intimidation and lies may never have and ending

I wonder if they will keep telling lies

When looking into Patrick and Howard’s eyes.

