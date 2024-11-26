(WSVN) - Your birthday. It’s a time to celebrate, unless the government says that’s not your birthday, you have no way to prove them wrong and the problems pile up. It’s why one woman turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

You can read a book on a tablet, listen on your phone or the best way, open it up.

Marilyn Kittle: “I started reading when I was six and I never stopped. I just love to read.”

Marilyn calls her townhouse a home. But look around and you can also call it, a library.

Marilyn Kittle: “I only read mysteries and historical novels. No romance. I had enough of that when I was younger.”

Ah, when Marilyn was younger, back when the 84-year-old was 65, and applied for Medicare.

Marilyn Kittle: ” She wrote the birthday as the 16th. It should have been the 18th.”

Marilyn didn’t notice her birthdate had been written incorrectly on the application. When she found out, she went back to the Social Security Administration.

Marilyn Kittle: “And then when I went to correct it, she said she needed my mother’s death certificate and birth certificate.”

Marilyn didn’t have that and doesn’t know where her own birth certificate is.

Since her drivers license and passport were not considered proof of her correct birthdate, she gave up.

Marilyn Kittle: “I didn’t realize it was a problem the first few years. But I later found out it’s a big problem.”

For example, if she went to the doctor.

Marilyn Kittle: “I have to say my birthday is August the 18th. And then they say, we show the 16th and I have to go through all this explanation.”

When she gets a medical bill, her insurer doesn’t think she is Marilyn Kittle.

Marilyn Kittle: “I get checked on my birthday, and they have the wrong birthday. So my insurance company wasn’t paying.”

Even her own bank won’t talk to her sometimes when she calls.

Marilyn Kittle: “They showed my birthday apparently as August 16th, and I couldn’t get my balance. It’s just very annoying.”

For 19 years, Marilyn dealt with the mixed up dates and then when she and her daughter, Stephanie, were talking, they wondered if a bigger problem could occur.

Marilyn Kittle: “Then I started worrying about when I’m dying. I want to make sure my daughter inherits everything I’ve left for her.”

To make sure everything finally got straightened out, they made a decision.

Marilyn Kittle: “I’m a fan of the Help Me Howard. I remember when you first started years ago. That’s why I thought maybe you could help me.”

Well, Howard, since you say you read a book in law school, where does the law stand on this?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “We are all human and mistakes happen. To correct them, you have to be determined and find a government official willing to help you. And let’s be honest, Marilyn is 84 years old and at that age, it’s tougher to find old documents and to navigate your way through the bureaucracy. Now, Marilyn has a passport, which means a government agency has her birth certificate. It’s a matter of getting an official to find it.”

We contacted the Social Security Administration and explained what Marilyn was trying to do.

They were great.

They quickly made an appointment with her.

She walked in and came out a few minutes later with a smile.

Marilyn Kittle: “And they managed to find my original birth certificate. He corrected everything and took care of everything, which is unbelievable.”

The mystery of who can solve Marilyn’s problem is over. She is happy.

Marilyn Kittle: “Everybody that was involved with this is wonderful.”

And Stephanie is happy because she knows how much aggravation it has caused her mother for 19 years.

Stephanie Boardman: “And Help Me Howard and Patrick Fraser. We’re so grateful. We love you. Thank you so much.”

You are both welcome.

And we get a little lucky solving your problems because we know who to contact.

If you can’t find someone at a government agency to fix your problem, try this. Contact your congresswoman or congressman. They can put you in touch with the right person.

Got a problem that would make a great fictional novel? But too many twists and turns for your taste? Book some time with us, to help you write a happy ending.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

