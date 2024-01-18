(WSVN) - She lives across the street from a school where she says drivers race by. She has asked for a speed bump, with no luck. When a driver hit and killed her dog, she decided to call Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

For 11 years, Tzivia has pushed for the solution.

Tzivia Goodman: “They just have to put out the speed bumps.”

The reason Tzivia wants them: Sabal Palm Elementary School is across the street from her house.

Tzivia Goodman: “And then there are little kids on that block.”

Obviously, little kids and speeding cars don’t mix.

Tzivia Goodman: “They speed. They don’t stop for stop signs. Sort of like a speeding zone, like, you know, ‘Let’s have fun.’ Zoom right by all the time.”

Then, when she was walking her dog, it happened.

Tzivia Goodman: “She was great.”

Tzivia believes Lassie proved it when a car came racing down the road. We will stop the video because we can’t bear to watch it, but another camera shows the car racing by.

Tzivia Goodman: “And before I knew it, Lassie jumped out, and I think we sort of just — because she wanted to protect me — my dog was hit.”

Parts of the cars bumper were left on the road, and Tzivia was left to pick up the pieces after Lassie was killed.

Tzivia Goodman: “And she was part of my family. To me, it’s a family member that was killed.”

Tzivia got another dog, and now is even more adamant the speeding cars racing by the school had to be slowed down.

Tzivia Goodman: “And when I said to the police officer, I said, ‘What are you waiting for? A kid to be killed?'”

But again, Tzivia couldn’t get anyone to listen.

Tzivia Goodman: “We’ve got to push for justice, we’ve got to push for what’s right. We’ve got to push for is there to protect our children.”

Tzivia saw her dog hit by a car and doesn’t want a child to be next. But legally, does a homeowner have a right to slow traffic down for safety reasons? Howard?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “No, the homeowner does not have the right to a traffic light, a speed bump or an officer writing tickets, and if a child gets hit in the future, the government is not liable. But cities and counties have to determine how best to spend taxpayer money. To get that money for speed bumps, you have to get their attention. Become the squeaky wheel.”

We got to the right people and got lucky.

Miami-Dade’s Department of Transportation and Public Works wrote they reviewed all the data from the past three years and concluded all traffic controls signage and pavement markings are appropriate and in good condition.

Their spokesman, Juan Mendiata, wrote, however, “to enhance pedestrian safety, the installation of a raised pedestrian crosswalk is recommended.” Therefore, “staff will start the fund allocation process.”

Tzivia Goodman: “When I see those speed bumps, I’ll be happy.”

And recently, police got more help to slow speeders in school zones.

Howard Finkelstein: “The Legislature just gave cities and counties another weapon to slow speeders. They can now install traffic cameras to ticket speeding motorists in a school zone.”

Tzivia will get her speed bump to slow cars. Now, she is focused on the driver who hit Lassie.

Tzivia Goodman: “I want them to go after the guy who killed my dog.”

And Miami-Dade Police told us they are now investigating the case. Tzivia says she told them who the driver was, so it should be wrapped up quickly.

Now, if you have a traffic problem, Howard mentioned being the squeaky wheel. That means contact the council member who represents you — the mayor, the city or county manager — and keep contacting them till you get what you need.

