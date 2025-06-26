(WSVN) - The air conditioner in one family’s apartment is broken. It’s been that way for 13 days, and they’re suffering. It seems the landlord won’t repair it, so they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

It’s stunningly hot outside. Even hotter inside for Marisol and her family.

Marisol Pagan: “The AC broke in our apartment.”

That would make life tough for anyone, especially Marvin.

Marisol Pagan: “He has cerebral palsy, and he wears diapers. He’s 20 years old, but he has a state of mind of 8 years old.”

On the day we were there, it was 90 degrees inside the apartment.

Marisol Pagan: “It’s been unbearable. I mean, we’re basically miserable at times.”

Marvin doesn’t understand what’s going on, leaving him irritated and angry at the discomfort.

Marisol Pagan: “Acted very aggressive, and he charged at me, and then he went ahead and he scratched me here.”

When Marvin gets upset, his boxer Booster, who’s always with him, comes to calm him down.

Marisol Pagan: “You see the dog is right next to him. That’s where the dog stays. So they have a very special bond. I think they’ve had it for over eight years.”

A sweet, calm dog, and believe it or not, Marisol says he is the reason the property manager won’t fix the AC.

Marisol Pagan: “And I told her, ‘Listen, I can’t deal with this heat. Can you please come and fix it?’ She’s like, ‘No, they’re not going in there because that dog is too big.'”

Marisol offered to take the dog to a park while the air conditioner was repaired, but Marvin’s grandmother thinks they are trying to get Booster permanently removed.

She told 7News in Spanish, “And I’m never going to take that puppy away from him, because this is part of my grandson’s life.”

When we spoke to Marisol, it was the 13th straight day with no air conditioning. Marvin was showing the effects of the heat.

Marisol Pagan: “Yeah, he started bleeding three times already. He bled through his nose.”

Marisol is concerned about Marvin, but it’s hurting her as well.

Marisol Pagan: “And I had seizures for. It took a couple of minutes for that seizure to go away, and it was due to the heatstroke. I just couldn’t breathe.”

They’ve tried sleeping on the balcony. They can’t afford a hotel, can’t afford to move out, and can’t believe what’s happening to them.

Marisol Pagan: “And spoke to her again and nothing. The same thing, ‘Remove the dog, or I’m not going to fix it.'”

Well, can a manager refuse to fix your air conditioner because of a dog, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “No. You have a right to a service or emotional support animal in your apartment, and the landlord cannot refuse to fix the AC because you have a dog. They can require you to put the animal in a bedroom while the repair is being done. But if they still refuse to fix the air conditioner, file a complaint with the state or federal government. We will give you the links.”

Maybe it was a coincidence, but the day we were at the complex, the repairman came by and fixed the air conditioner. The dog was put in a separate room.

I wanted to know why the dog had anything to do with the 13-day delay.

The property manager didn’t return my calls, and when we went to the office to leave a card to call us, the person there handed it back to us.

We went to the corporate office. The door was locked. I left a card asking them to call me. They did not.

After the AC was running, and the apartment was cooled off, Marisol didn’t want to talk to us anymore. But we don’t mind; the family got what they wanted.

Thirteen days with no air conditioning. I cannot imagine it. And one more note: If something like this happens to you, you can get rent money back, since it took too long to fix the air conditioner.

Also, Howard mentioned filing complaints about housing issues. The links are under this story.

Things heating up in your life? Tired of just chilling? Flip the switch to us, ’cause we won’t dog it while trying to help you.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.



