(WSVN) - Her husband was murdered nearly five years ago while driving a rental car. She recently got an email from the rental company containing pictures that shocked her. What was in the email? Let’s turn to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Life can be difficult sometimes. Charista feels it’s like that all the time.

Charista Mitchell: “A little tired. I’ve been up all night crying.”

At one point, she says she had a nice life with her husband, Vilmar, and their six children.

Charista Mitchell: “He was a great father. He liked to play. He was hands-on.”

But one day, everything changed.

Charista Mitchell: “Because of October 20, 2020. He was murdered, and my nightmare came true.”

Charista was told her husband was shot while sitting in a car she had rented. She has no idea why.

Charista Mitchell: “I think we will never know the full details, because the person who murdered him has not given any type of statement.”

As the years passed, Charista felt she had gotten her life back on track.

Then she got an email.

Charista Mitchell: “I received a final bill from Enterprise.”

The police kept the car for four and a half years as evidence. When Enterprise got it back, they wanted Charista to pay $5,047 for damage to the vehicle.

As Charista scrolled down the email, she saw what they had provided as proof of the damage.

Charista Mitchell: “Not realizing what I was looking at was not something I ever wanted to see.”

Pictures of the damaged car, the seat where her husband was sitting when he was murdered, the cup he was drinking from, and an airbag that Charista believes has his blood on it.

Charista Mitchell: “It’s horrible. Disturbing.”

She was shocked and angry.

Charista Mitchell: “To have pictures of my husband’s crime scene that I’ve never seen before just be sent over to me because they want money? I think that’s, like, very traumatizing to go through.”

Not just for her. The children as well.

Charista Mitchell: “And once they see me crying about this bill in the pictures, it took everyone back through the grieving process again.”

It’s why Charista feels like she does about her life.

Charista Mitchell: “Life hates me. Life doesn’t want me to move on. Every time I try to move forward in the future, life brings me back to October 20, 2020.”

Well, Howard, this seems terrible to do to a widow, but is it legal?

Howard Finkelstein: “Yes and no. Yes, you can send the pictures, because it’s proof of the damage to the vehicle, but since it was where her husband was murdered, they should not have sent those pictures. As for the $5,000 repair bill, the rental company waited too long to file the claim, so Ms. Mitchell does not have to pay anything.”

You can tell how good a company is by how quickly they respond to a problem.

After I contacted Enterprise, a spokesperson wrote:

“Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. Upon deeper review, we made the decision to close the claim. We have reached out to Ms. Mitchell to sincerely apologize to her for any hardship this has caused.”

Charista Mitchell: “I’m happy. I’m amazed.”

When we met with Charista again, she felt better about her life and herself, and it all began with a call to Help Me Howard.

Charista Mitchell: “I’m very glad I called Help me Howard, Patrick. It’s a huge relief. I can move on. I don’t have to constantly think of it right now. At least I don’t have that hanging over my head.”

Glad we could help you, Charista. Hopefully your bad days are behind you, and your dream of opening a nail salon can now come true.

By the way, the woman who killed Charista’s husband was convicted and got 25 years in prison.

