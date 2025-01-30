(WSVN) - His condo was going through recertification and restoration like many are. Then, when the shutters on his unit were damaged, he was told he had to pay to replace them. Or does he? Let’s bring in Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser to find out.

Normally, when a viewer calls us about their condo building, it’s bad. But not Eduardo.

Eduardo Rodriguez: “It’s a very nice building. It’s quiet, it’s safe, lots of amenities.”

Olympus Towers Condo in Hallandale Beach does have things to do: a big fitness center, a pool and a marina.

Eduardo Rodriguez: “It feels like you’re at a resort.”

But the building also has to be kept up. To pass the 50-year recertification, Eduardo says he was assessed $10,000.

Eduardo Rodriguez: “I agree. I definitely agree with the restoration.”

But he does not agree with how the work was done on his balcony.

Eduardo Rodriguez: “Well, I had the accordion-type shutters. They would just close them up like an accordion. I come home one day and find that, without authorization, they had removed them.”

Eduardo has a picture of his old shutters, just two of them. As he stood on his balcony, he could see where they wound up.

Eduardo Rodriguez: “My shutters are right down there, under the wood that’s laid. These are my shutters right there. See the damage on them? That’s part of the railing.”

The contractor had removed the shutters to reseal the balcony.

Eduardo contacted him.

Eduardo Rodriguez: “He thought there were original shutters, and for that reason, they were too old to put back on, and he decided that they should be taken away.”

Eduardo said his shutters were working fine, and he wanted them back.

Eduardo Rodriguez: “‘Find us a place to get it repaired. I’m not looking for you to buy me new ones, but get them repaired, at least, and reinstall them.'”

And they said…

Eduardo Rodriguez: “‘No. We sent a notice saying that you would be responsible to replace it. We take it off, you replace it.'”

Eduardo didn’t mind paying for recertification to maintain the buliding, but he didn’t expect to have to pay to replace his own property, too.

Eduardo Rodriguez: “It looks like I’m going to have to start looking to purchase new ones and somebody to install them, get the permit that they require from the city.”

Well, during recertification or restoration, do you have to pay for any damage to your property?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “In most cases, you are not responsible to pay. Either the association or contractor they hired has to. As for shutters, they don’t have to buy you new ones, just the value what the old ones were worth, and the association or contractor then pays to reinstall them.”

When we contacted the management company for Olympus Condos, we were reminded why the building is so well-maintained. They were great. They spoke to the contractor, and so did we. The contractor said, even though he did not believe he was responsible for the damaged shutters, he would replace them.

Eduardo Rodriguez: “It took a little bit of time before we could come to an agreement and get the right shutters.”

The contractor didn’t have to buy new shutters, but he did, after Eduardo’s call to Help Me Howard.

Eduardo Rodriguez: “Very happy, absolutely. I really thank Help Me Howard and the crew there, because without you guys, I don’t think this would have happened.”

Whether it’s a recertification or any maintenance, your association should warn you what’s coming up, allowing you to find ways to prevent your property from being damaged. In Eduardo’s case, they did, but then things went sideways.

