Life can be difficult, especially when everything is going wrong.

Heather Glassman: “I’m suffering from the complications from the three surgeries plus the 20 rounds of chemo.”

Because of all that, Heather struggles to walk and can’t work. But that’s not why she called us.

She had put a shed in her backyard to store supplies for the animals she rescues. Miami-Dade County said the shed was illegal.

Heather Glassman: “I get this notice that this shed is not permitted in Dade County, at all.”

The county told us the shed would be a danger in a hurricane, and if Heather didn’t move it, the fines would start.

Our story aired … and then, everything that was going wrong started going right for Heather.

We showed South Floridians a GoFundMe page that she put up to pay her bills.

Heather Glassman: “So, it helped me big time. I don’t know what I would have done without it.”

Fifty-eight South Floridians donated $4,120. One fellow took her shed apart. Another bought it from her.

A few weeks later, we met with Heather. Look, no cane, after a doctor tried a new treatment for her.

Heather Glassman: “I’m walking, I’m able to work. It’s just miraculous; I feel amazing.”

And then more great news.

Heather Glassman: “Angel’s an angel.”

Angel Tamame from The Shed Depot contacted Heather.

Angel Tamame: “I saw the piece on Help Me Howard.”

Patrick Fraser: “So you’re going to give her a shed?”

Angel Tamame: “Yes, sir. Free of charge.”

A beautiful shed, delivered and installed at Heather’s, as soon as the county approves the permit.

Angel Tamame: “Everybody needs a little help. Everybody needs a hand up every now and then.”

A successful GoFundMe page. The illegal shed sold. A new one coming from Shed Depot. Her health improving dramatically. So many things going so well for Heather.

Heather Glassman: “Very lucky, very blessed.”

Barbara would agree, in her own wonderful way.

Barbara Rado: “What are they gonna do? Put me in jail? Go for it!”

Barbara had called us after hackers stole her money for food from her Electronic Benefits Transfer card. Legally, the state had to restore the $275. After we contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families, they refused to do it.

Barbara Rado: “The state did nothing. They don’t give a [expletive] if I starve or I don’t.”

Barbara’s story aired. South Floridians were stunned by the state’s decision. One fellow sent me a card with a check to give to Barbara.

Barbara Rado: “Two hundred and seventy-five dollars. And a human being that I’ve never met, I don’t know them from Adam, sends a check. There are nice people in this world.”

But over in Leisureville, Christina is meeting the people who are not very nice.

Christina Suchsland: “It was heartbreaking. It was absolutely heartbreaking.”

Christina and her husband inherited his father’s condo in Leisureville after he passed away. The building president asked her to come down from Illinois to clean up the place.

Christina Suchsland: “It took me a month to clean the walls, just enough to paint them.”

Leisureville is a 55 and older community. Christina’s husband turns 55 in a couple of weeks. But since Christina is only 52, the board’s lawyer sent her a letter, telling her to move out.

Christina Suchsland: “They told me I needed to clean it up. Now they’re telling me to leave.”

Our story aired on Leisureville’s decision.

Fortunately, the community does have a rule that allows an owner to have a guest for 30 days. Nancy Kelly invited Christina in.

Nine days later, the Leisureville board and their attorney struck again.

Christina Suchsland: “As a visitor, I’ve already extended my stay.”

Even though she is an owner, they called her clean up of the unit part of the 30 days allowed to stay as a guest with a neighbor. What do you think, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “We have read the documents, and clearl,y Christina can spend 30 days as a guest. The board and their attorney, in my opinion, are reading their own documents incorrectly.”

Twenty percent of the residents at Leisureville can be under 55. They won’t give Christina that break, either. Why?

Christina Suchsland: “I don’t know. I don’t know why they’re doing this.”

It’s terrible for Christina, but let’s end with Heather, who was once losing hope as well.

Heather Glassman: “There are good people in this world. They’re not all bad. Definitely good ones.”

South Floridians rescued Heather, but not Christina. And a judge could probably stop what’s being done to Christina, but she doesn’t have the money for an attorney now.

