A South Florida woman paid $5,000 for a jacuzzi tub that did not work properly and a local man lost a cashiers check, only to find it and learn the money in the bank had disappeared.

Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser told those stories. Let’s see what happened when they got involved.

Great ideas have an exciting beginning.

Vania Fernandez: “So we took down this wall.”

Vania started remodeling her condo three years ago, and finally it was time to install her jacuzzi tub.

Vania Fernandez: “And one of my favorite things to do is to take a hot bath and relax.”

But as the tub was filled with water, the excitement turned to exasperation.

Vania Fernandez: “There was electricity in it. The breakers started tripping.”

An electrical current in the water according to a contractor. A sub tried to repair it, and caused a water leak.

The contractor blamed the manufacturer for the current, they blamed the sub and the contractor, and said the warranty was now null and void.

Vania Fernandez: “Everybody was pointing fingers and nobody was coming to a solution.”

Vania called us. In a case like this, Howard said you might have to turn to the worst case scenario.

Howard: “It’s difficult and expensive. You have to hire lawyers, experts and hope you win in court, or give up and buy a new tub.”

But I gave it a shot, spoke to the people involved over and over.

Vania Fernandez: “Shortly after Patrick was involved, for some reason everybody started working together.”

The contractor removed the tub. The store Vania bought it from packed it up and shipped it to the manufacturer, who replaced a part. It worked.

Vania Fernandez: “Bubbles that can come up if you dont want the hard jets blowing.”

Vania Fernandez: “Very relaxing. Wonderful! Perfect.”

The excitement has returned, after Vania got what she hoped for, when she called Help Me Howard.

Vania Fernandez: “I just really want to say thank you. Thank you so much for working your magic and getting this resolved for me.”

Vania had a water problem. Sometimes Stephen feels like he soaked with problems.

Stephen Miller: “I was born with cerebral palsy.”

Stephen is wheelchair bound. His brother Joseph is mentally challenged. They survive on two small disability checks and by taking care of each other.

Stephen Miller: “I’m glad he is here, if he wasn’t here it would be almost impossible.”

But then problems poured in, Stephen’s wheelchair started falling apart, a ceiling cracked open, the floor buckled, and Stephen had to borrow $3,500 for an emergency plumbing problem.

Stephen Miller: “I’m working on it.”

Then Stephen thought he got a break when he found a $9,200 cashiers check that he had lost. He headed to the bank to solve his problems.

Stephen Miller: “Sorry Mr. Miller, this is no payee file found so basically the check is null and void.”

The bank told Stephen to check the unclaimed funds account in Florida or Ohio where the bank was headquartered. He did.

Stephen Miller: “It’s not there and I’m like, ‘Argh,’ and it’s like a crushing feeling.”

Stephen called Help Me Howard.

The bank confirmed to me that the money was sent to the Ohio unclaimed fund. They searched, they found the missing money. A few weeks later Stephen got this $9,200 check.

Stephen Miller: “That was like a big relief, but it was almost like winning the Super Bowl.

Patrick Frasier: “Not the Dolphins winning the Super Bowl.”

Stephen Miller: “We’ll forget about that.”

Stephen can laugh again. He used the money to fix the ceiling and pay off the plumbing loan.

He didn’t have enough money to fix the flooring, but still he and Joseph are happy they solved some of their problems.

Stephen Miller: “I’m grateful. Eternally grateful that Help Me Howard was there. And I appreciate it very much.”

We are so lucky to be able to help people and Stephen still has to find a way to fix his floors, hopefully someone will help him.

Floored by a problem? Don’t want a watered down solution? Check with us to help you soak in the accomplishment.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser 7News.

