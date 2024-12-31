A woman is accused of trying to take her ex-boyfriend’s house. An officer is accused of blocking the windows of a neighbor’s house. What happened after they were on Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser? Let’s find out

Whoever said love was blind must have had their heart broken badly.

Theodis Jones: “Depressed. It’s been hard.”

Theodis wasn’t upset his former girlfriend walked off. He was upset she was trying to take his house from him.

Theodis Jones: “My ex-girlfriend went behind my back and took two loans off of this house without my knowledge of it.”

The woman accused of getting a $120,000 loan using Theodis’ house as collateral is Adriene McSweeney —Theodis’ ex. This is allegedly her, signing the paperwork to get the loan and the person beside her is the imposter pretending to be Theodis.

Theodis Jones: “The picture didn’t match.”

The lender didn’t believe Theodis. They thought he was working with McSweeney and started to foreclose to take the house from him. That’s when we asked Mark Mastrarrigo to defend Theodis.

With the pictures and a handwriting expert saying Theodis didn’t sign the loan documents, Mark straightened it out.

Mark Mastrarrigo: “We won, but he won. His house was at stake.”

The title company paid the lender back the $120,000 McSweeney was accused of taking, ending the foreclosure attempt.

Theodis Jones: “I can’t even imagine, explaining how I feel right now. It’s a blessing.”

And little did McSweeney know, Miami Dade police were after her…

In October, she was arrested and charged with four felonies for what she is accused of doing to Theodis. If convicted, Howard says. She’s in big trouble.

Howard Finkelstein: If this woman is found guilty, years in prison is almost a certainty. And if there is a conviction, theodis needs to let the prosecutor know he needs restitution for the money he lost.”

Theodis’s case is serious. Not sure about Higgins

Higgins barked at everything, even me as I petted him. But Cheryl’s neighbor thinks he is a vicious little dog.

Cheryl Gudowitz: “And the dog barked at the child.”

The resident in the condo said Higgins attacked his son as he walked down the hallway and scratched the boy.

Cheryl Gudowitz: “There was no scratch, there was certainly no bite and there was certainly no attack.”

Sunny Isles Police were called and agreed there was no scratch. Six days later, the father called animal services and they showed up. Produced pictures that they say showed a tiny scratch, and Higgins was declared a dangerous animal.

Martin Gudowitz: “I thought I was being pranked to be perfectly honest. I thought it was a joke because there was nothing that happened. Nothing.”

Legally Howard said Higgins should have never been declared dangerous, but life goes on. The neighbor still lives down the hall and when no one is around, Martin takes Higgins to the beach, so the so-called dangerous little fellow can enjoy the normal life.

Which Flora never thought she’d have.

Flora Navarro: “I can’t do anything because he is a cop, and he is going to get me arrested.”

Her neighbor is a police officer and decided to take seven and a half feet of Flora’s property, putting his stuff there, blocking her windows so no one could see out or get out, and then ran a fence over her property, attaching it to Flora’s house.

Flora Navarro: “When I reported him to the county, the county came after me and issued violations towards me and my property, not to him.”

While we were talking to Flora, the officer contacted us through a security camera, claiming his survey shows it’s not Flora’s property, it’s his property.

“Those windows are illegal. They are not supposed to have those windows. They have a survey. It’s wrong.”

Turns out the officer was wrong—he had taken Flora’s property.

After we told Miami Dade County, they made him uncover her windows, get his belongings off her property, and remove the fence, and then after our story aired, Flora got even better news.

The neighbor sold the house and the new neighbor, thank god, he’s a good neighbor.”

The officer moved out. Flora has her property back and now she has something that is priceless.

“I am much calmer now that he is not next to me because we lived in fear. I feel very grateful, super grateful to Help Me Howard.”

Thank you, Flora. Howard and I have been helping people for 25 years and through it all, we constantly tell each other we’re the lucky ones to be able to help you. Happy New Year!

