(WSVN) - A newlywed said she never got the wedding video she paid for, and a couple was forced to go to great lengths to get a marriage certificate. Both contacted Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser, and got what they wanted and more.

When brides talk about the perfect wedding, it’s their dream.

For Ellen, it turned into reality.

Ellen Torres: “Amazing. The wedding was everything I ever wanted and could’ve dreamed of and hoped of.”

The photographer took gorgeous pictures. And the person she hired to videotape that day?

Ellen Torres: “I wouldn’t be able to tell you.”

That’s because over a year later, Ellen hasn’t seen the videos, even though she paid a company called VMF $3,900 to record her day and edit everything into a video.

Ellen Torres: “’Hi, Victoria, this is Ellen. I’ve called you about a thousand times.’ I’ve emailed her. I’ve texted her. Nothing.”

Ellen was not the only one. The reviews for VMF said, “Do not hire this company,” and “Ghosted” by the videographer.

Ellen began to fear she had a great wedding that she’ll never be able to watch.

Ellen Torres: “My first dance with my husband. My father-daughter dance. My husband stands with his mom. Everything is in there.”

We were able to track down Victoria Fregoso, the owner of VMF. She told us about the many health problems and personal setbacks.

But she did what we asked.

Ellen Torres: “Yes, I got my wedding video.”

The videos were beautiful, but the bad news: After our story aired, we heard from so many couples who never got their wedding videos from VMF.

They probably never will. VMF shut down, and the owner has disappeared.

Meet Tracy and Sean once, and you will never forget them.

Tracy Beck: “Like sometimes he’ll tell me, like, ‘You’re my angel,’ and that just, it just grabs my heart.”

Tracy and Sean started dating 20 years ago. Ten years ago, he flat-lined seven times and was left paralyzed.

But Tracy has stayed by his side, and then Sean had a question for her.

Tracy Beck: “‘Will you marry me?’ Yes, You know I will, I love it! And he had a ring and everything. His mom got it.”

They needed a marriage certificate. In Broward, you have to go to the clerk’s office in person to get it, stunning Tracy.

Tracy Beck: “So you want me to bring him here in a stretcher with his tubes attached and everything? And they said, ‘Yes.'”

Tracy contacted us, we got things resolved, and Sean was able to get the marriage certificate through Zoom.

Tracy Beck: “It is all done. Oh, my God. I’m so excited.”

Another twist. A few weeks later, Sean had to be rushed to Woodmont Hospital’s intensive care unit.

With the marriage license about to expire, Tracy told the nurses she wanted to have a quick, simple wedding ceremony. That nurse was Mahalia Moore.

Mahalia Moore: “So that word, ‘basic.’ I’m like, ‘Baby, I’m your nurse. We don’t do basic. Let me make a few phone calls.'”

The staff put it all together in the intensive care unit. Decorations, rose petals for Tracy to walk through, a cake and the vows.

Friend: “From this day forward, as long as you both shall live.”

Sean Beck: “I do.”

Tracy Beck: “What? I thought you said no.”

Sean then got better and was able to go home to be with his bride.

Tracy Beck: “It’s wonderful. I married the love of my life in the most amazing way, too.”

Another surprise. A woman named Elvira Wimberly saw our story and donated a machine that will change Sean’s life, again.

Tracy Beck: “She’s an angel. I can’t believe that she donated that to us. Instead of typing on a keyboard with your fingers, he types with his eyes, and it spells out everything that he could speak, and it reads the sentence for him.”

This year, Tracy’s goal is to get a special wheelchair to take Sean out of the house.

She’ll do anything for the man she loved when he was perfectly healthy and loves more every day.

Tracy Beck: “‘Cause people are like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe you stayed.’ I’m like, ‘We were together for 10 years before this all happened. I’m not gonna leave him now because he got sick. Wouldn’t you do this for the person you love?'”

There are special people in this world, and Tracy, you are one of them.

