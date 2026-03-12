Getting married should be one of the happiest times of your life. But when you’re dealing with a major health issue and you lose your venue with just weeks to go, it quickly becomes stressful. That’s when one South Florida bride turned to Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Stephany Sarmiento and her fiancé David share a real love story.

Stephany Sarmiento: “It’s so odd to feel so comfortable with someone from the moment you meet them.”

They met at work and the rest is history.

Stephany Sarmiento: “He very quickly became someone I opened up to with everything in my life.”

They started a family, and three years ago, David proposed.

Stephany Sarmiento: “We were both like, ‘You know what, we both deserve a great wedding, we both deserve to celebrate each other with our family, with everyone that we love.'”

The happy couple booked a venue and began planning their wedding.

But just as they were getting started, Stephany said she began to feel tired all of the time.

Stephany Sarmiento: “You literally feel like your battery goes from 80 to zero in just a moment.”

Doctors told her she had cancer, and there was a tumor in her neck.

Stephany Sarmiento: “I feel like when you hear the word cancer, instantly you kind of get this chill over your body.

She wondered if her children would grow up without a mother and asked her soon to be husband what she should do.

Stephany Sarmiento: “‘Would you judge me if I wanted to take some time off from work and just spend time with the kids and you?'”

Stephany had surgery to remove the tumor and is now in treatment.

Stephany Sarmiento: “My prognosis is looking a lot better than it was last year so I am incredibly hopeful.”

But then, another blow. Her wedding venue had accidentally double booked her wedding date.

Stephany Sarmiento: “I will say, it left me in shock the moment they called.”

The company felt terrible. They offered a full refund and a free wedding at a smaller location.

Stephany Sarmiento: “After hearing those options, I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to cancel.'”

Howard, she took the money — is it a done deal?

Howard Finkelstein: “When the venue could not deliver on what was agreed to, they were in breach of the contract. And if the couple had to pay more for a new one, they would have been entitled to recoup the additional costs. However, the venue offered several options to remedy the situation and though they were not required to, the couple accepted a refund. The law calls that an “accord and satisfaction,” and the matter is concluded.”

She’s a bride with a wedding just weeks away and they don’t have a place to hold it.

Brandon Beyer: “You want to be able to have a wedding, right?”

Stephany Sarmiento: “Yeah, I do. I just really hope that we can find a solution so we don’t have to move our wedding date ’cause as of now, I just don’t have a wedding.”

That is a lot to deal with all at once. We will keep an eye on this one and let you know how it turns out.

