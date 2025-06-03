They got engaged and paid thousands for a wedding party, then they broke up and were told the money for the wedding would not be returned. Is that legal or illegal? Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser finds out.

Kearra was hit with so many emotions in 2024. At the beginning of the year, her father suddenly died.

Kearra Holmes: “A lovable man. Honest, very honest.”

But by the end of the year, the sadness was replaced by celebration as her boyfriend asked her to marry him.

Kearra Holmes: “That’s every girl’s dream to be like a princess, have a whole day all about you.”

The planning began as the couple found a site for the special day.

Kearra Holmes: “We got the venue for the wedding. It’s an indoor-outdoor for 130 guests.”

Kearra and her mother would pay for the wedding from money her father left them.

Kearra Holmes: “His insurance policy.”

Patrick: “So in reality, your dad’s paying for your wedding.”

Kearra Holmes: “Yes.”

The wedding was scheduled for May of 2026. Kearra could make monthly payments but decided to put down $11,700. And then she and her fiancé broke up.

Kearra Holmes: “We kept arguing about the same situation, and it’s just like, ‘OK, let’s just, be friends about it.'”

The wedding was cancelled. Kearra called the venue to get her $11,700 back.

Kearra Holmes: “And he’s like, ‘We don’t do that.’ ‘But the wedding’s canceled,’ and he’s like, ‘No refunds.'”

The venue did offer to host a family party that day or another event on a different day. Kearra said no.

Kearra Holmes: “We just want to cancel. He said, ‘The contract says no refund.'”

Patrick: “When was the wedding scheduled for?”

Kearra Holmes: “Next year, May 9.”

Patrick: “So it’s a full year.”

Kearra Holmes: “Yes.”

Patrick: “Do you think that they could find another event for that day?”

Kearra Holmes: “Yes.”

Eleven-thousand-seven-hundred dollars of her late father’s money for her wedding down the drain.

Patrick: “Which is worse: losing the wedding or losing the money?”

Kearra Holmes: “Losing the money. The wedding can come another day, but $11,000, that’s my whole car right there. I could just pay off my car.”

That’s funny. Losing $11,700 is not. But is the money gone, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “The contract is valid and, if Kearra paid according to the payment schedule, she doesn’t get the $11,700 back. But, and it’s a big but, she paid nearly $5,800 earlier than she was required to, so legally, she is entitled to get that money back.”

I spoke to the owner of the wedding venue. He could not have been nicer, explaining he had to institute the no refund policy because of cancellations days before an event. I pointed out that technically Kearra had paid more than she had to in advance and was owed at least $5,846 of the $11,700. He said, ‘Tell Kearra to call me.’

Kearra Holmes: “I spoke to the owner and he agreed to give me the money back.”

Not just a portion. The entire $11,700. Kearra said “Wait a minute.”

Kearra Holmes: “I felt like it was fair to give him a cancelation fee, so I said I’ll give you a thousand dollars for a cancelation fee.”

Kearra got $10,700 back, way more than she expected when she called Help Me Howard.

Kearra Holmes: “Now, it goes back into my account where my dad left it, and I’m hoping for the next time. Thank you for your help.”

You are welcome, Kearra. To avoid a headache when you book any party, read the contract carefully to know what to expect and don’t make the payments until you are required to do it. Kearra got lucky getting her money back, but you might not be so lucky.

Married to a problem you want to break up with? It’s no party solving it, so here is a proposal. Contact us. Hopefully, we can make you feel like you’re on a honeymoon.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.